Nashua sued for blocking asphalt plant that neighbors opposed

But now the businesses behind the project at 145 Temple St. have filed a lawsuit against the city to overturn the board’s decision and pave the way for their asphalt plant to be built after all.

The planning board decided last month to block the development after hearing sustained opposition from neighbors and organizers, who warned of potential ill effects for the physical and economic health of the community in a section of the city that’s home to many minorities, immigrants, and residents with limited English proficiency.

NASHUA, N.H. — A dispute over plans to build an asphalt plant in a central part of this city is still steaming hot.

The businesses, which are owned by Richard A. DeFelice and his family members, claim the city lacked a sufficient legal basis to deny their site plan. Their lawsuit also claims the review process was “tainted by improper and undue influence” from the mayor, who publicly urged the planning board to reject the asphalt plant.

DeFelice did not respond to requests for an interview.

Mayor Jim Donchess said in an interview that he’s under no obligation to remain neutral on such proposals, and there was nothing inappropriate about the statement he released in December to oppose the project.

“I was definitely against it, and I definitely made that public,” he said. “But I let the staff reach their own conclusion.”

Donchess said he recused himself from the planning board’s deliberations and refrained from communicating directly with planning board members about the project because he expressed his opposition. He said the city will defend its actions against the lawsuit’s claims.

“We believe it’s of great importance to the city’s future that the planning board decision be upheld,” he said.

Donchess, a Democrat, commended those who have rallied opposition to the project.

“People are obviously very concerned,” he said. “They want a residential neighborhood that is for families and children, where they can thrive, not filled with asphalt plant fumes and hundreds of asphalt trucks every day.”

Several progressive groups, including the Granite State Organizing Project, the climate-focused group 350NH, and the Conservation Law Foundation, have worked with locals to speak out against the project for months.

Heidi Trimarco, a staff attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation in New Hampshire, told the Globe that she’s not surprised the appeal was filed, but she expects the court will uphold the planning board’s decision.

“It was a very strong decision, and they covered all their bases, so I don’t think the appeal will succeed,” she said.

“Nashua’s regulations are clear that the proposed plant must comply with the master plan,” she added.

The planning board rejected the site plan based on three conclusions: that it was inconsistent with Nashua’s master plan, that it would bring excessive traffic to the area, and that it would be unable to coexist with current and future uses of surrounding properties.

Asphalt manufacturing is allowed in Nashua’s general industrial district, which includes 145 Temple St.; however, the district is also subject to a “transit-oriented development overlay district” (TOD), which allows high-density residential projects alongside industrial sites in this area, according to Nashua planning manager Sam Durfee.

“This asphalt plant application is a prime example of the conflict this overlapping of these particular districts can lead to,” Durfee said in an email. “In order to navigate this conflict, the TOD regulations were drafted in such a way that requires consideration of all development proposals within the context of the Master Plan vision.”

The goal is to regulate land use in a way that recognizes this part of Nashua is transitioning from an industrial area into a dense neighborhood with a variety of land uses, Durfee said.

But the lawsuit alleges that Nashua’s planning board cannot simply reject the asphalt plant, since asphalt manufacturing is a permitted land use in the general industrial district.

“Site plan review is not intended to be a process where expressly permitted uses go to die,” the lawsuit states. “It is a process by which municipal planning stakeholders and project proponents work together to ensure that a permitted use is shaped in its particulars to mitigate impacts on neighboring properties and reflect principles of good planning.”

The lawsuit also claims the planning board erroneously applied the TOD requirements to this site and twisted definitions to conclude that traffic to and from the asphalt plant would be “excessive.”

Amy Manzelli, an attorney with BCM Environmental & Land Law, who is working on behalf of opponents of the plant, said the lawsuit is based on “an absurd claim” that “would render the site planning process entirely meaningless.”

Manzelli said the planning board had credible evidence that the plant would harm public health, decrease property values, and conflict with components of the city’s master plan. She said she plans to help defend the planning board’s decision by intervening in the lawsuit on behalf of BCM’s client, Riverfront Landing LLC, which operates a newly built apartment complex about half a mile from the proposed asphalt plant site.

For the past decade, Newport Construction Corp. has been operating on the approximately 4-acre property, where there are several existing buildings, including one which is slated for demolition to make more room for dump trucks to line up off the street if the asphalt plant is built, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, 145 Temple Street LLC and Greenridge LLC, are businesses owned by the DeFelice family and affiliated with Newport Construction. The 45-page complaint against Nashua was filed July 17 in Hillsborough County Superior Court’s southern district.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.