These maps show what to expect from this week’s ‘dangerous heat’ in Southern New England

Residents should prepare for “dangerous heat” throughout Southern New England this week, with many towns in Massachusetts likely to experience their first heat wave of the summer, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters said the heat wave is likely to begin on Wednesday and temperatures will peak on Friday, reaching well into the 90s throughout the region, the weather service said.
A heat wave qualifies as three or more days where the high temperature reaches at least 90 degrees, without accounting for humidity.
Dry heat in the lower 80s to upper 90s will hit the Boston area on Wednesday. Parts of Rhode Island and Connecticut could see temperatures reach the high 80s to mid-90s as well.
Dangerous heat is to follow on Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures hitting their highs on Friday, forecasters said in an online discussion forum. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late on Thursday before it gets cooler and drier on Saturday and into early next week.
These maps show what to expect throughout the region in the next few days.
Boston is projected hit 90 degrees Wednesday, 95 on Thursday, and 100 degrees on Friday. Providence is expected to reach 102 degrees on Friday, and surrounding areas may be even hotter going into the weekend. Select Connecticut towns will reach upwards of 100 degrees when the heat wave peaks on Friday.
Across the board, temperatures will cool after Saturday, but still remain in the high-80s to mid-90s range.
After the weekend, cooler and dryer air will arrive from Canada with dew points at their lowest levels since May.
According to forecasters, in order for a heat advisory to go into effect, the region would need to experience two straight days with temperatures over 95 degrees or one day over 100 degrees.
Thursday shows a limited heat threat risk over the region.
Residents in Greater Boston, most of eastern and southern eastern Massachusetts, as well as Springfield should expect significant excessive heat risk on Friday with temperatures rising to over 100 degrees. Significant heat risks are also expected Friday in much of Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut.
Scientists have not attributed hot weather to climate change. But there is ample evidence that the climate crisis is increasing the frequency and severity of heat waves.
As climate change progresses, experts project that periods of extreme heat are likely to increase. From 1971 to 2000, the average summer in Massachusetts saw four days over 90 degrees. By mid-century, climate scientists say the state may have 10-28 days over 90 degrees each year.
By the end of the century, Massachusetts could experience between 13 and 56 days of extreme heat each summer, depending on what steps are taken now to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.
Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray @globe.com.