Rhode Island is for plovers

Plover chicks look like fluffy golf balls, and they run around the beach on spindly legs with the cartoonish scurry-scurry-stop pace typical of shorebirds. It can all look a little… silly. And adorable. But they’re part of a major and serious upward trend that hit a significant milestone this year. In the mid-1980s, at the nadir for piping plovers in Rhode Island, there were just 10 breeding pairs. This year biologists have counted 111 pairs, at shoreline sites from Little Compton to Westerly. It’s the first time back in the triple digits since their listing as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.

NARRAGANSETT — Just off the Narragansett Town Beach and past the Dunes Club, right on the banks of the Narrow River, hardware mesh and blueberry netting marks the location of an environmental success story: a breeding pair of adult piping plovers and their four tiny, confiding chicks.

Jeanne Cooper, right, manager of the Shorebird Program with The Nature Conservancy in Rhode Island, looks for birds at Moonstone Beach in South Kingston, R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

There’s still progress to be made, still challenges to address — dogs, trash, sea level rise. Piping plovers in Rhode Island still sometimes struggle with productivity, or the rate of chicks surviving to fledge. They don’t all make it; nature can be tough. And elsewhere in their range, away from New England, the picture is more troubling for the Atlantic coast population of plovers.

But for now, triple digits of breeding pairs in Rhode Island is enough: Grab the binoculars and take a look at these birds on the beach. In just a small stretch of sand, you could see the birds, and their beauty, and some of the obstacles they face.

“They’re 18 days old, and I think they look great,” said Maureen Durkin, a wildlife biologist at the US Fish & Wildlife Service who helps lead efforts in the state to protect plovers.

“Look at that one with its wing stretching,” said Jeanne Cooper, who does the same for The Nature Conservancy in Rhode Island.

A lone piping plover chick in the early morning light at the Mouth of the River beach in Narragansett, R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A piping plover chick at Mouth of the Narrow River beach in Narragansett, R.I., with a kayaker walking past. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Oh yeah, and there’s the Tito’s bottle,” said Durkin, pointing out some litter.

As the group of bird enthusiasts watched, one of the chicks scratched behind its ear with its stick-like leg.

Cute, yes. But like all wild animals in a world dominated by humans, they also have intrinsic value, and it’s the duty of humans — who are reshaping the world in large and small ways — to look after them, according to the people charged with doing that.

These birds matter because they’re an umbrella species. Protecting them means protecting a lot of other things. They serve as an indicator of the health of the broader environment.

A piping plover chick on Moonstone Beach in South Kingston R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

They’re also cool to look at. Some people pronounce them “ploe-ver,” but it’s also fun to pronounce it as if it rhymes with “lover.” Weighing just 2 ounces, the adults look like their beaks are dipped in ink, with a curved black streak across the brow. Like some humans, they winter in the south, from the Carolinas to the Caribbean. . The adults demonstrate their devotion to their chicks with a “broken wing” display, where they’ll pretend their wing is broken to get predators to chase them, instead of the offspring. Then the ruse is up: They fly off just before the snap of the jaws.

The US Fish & Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy Rhode Island, which each plays a role in piping plover conservation in the state, along with the Department of Environmental Management, recently took The Boston Globe on a tour of two piping plover sites — the one at the Narrow River and another on Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown.

In their own way, each illuminated the promise and the challenges of Rhode Island’s piping plovers.

At the heavily trafficked Narrow River site, leftover evidence of a beach fire smoldered in the sand. But one man pulled up in his kayak at a respectful distance and told The Nature Conservancy and the Fish & Wildlife Service that he loved seeing those birds.

Moonstone Beach, meanwhile, is more secluded from human contact. A swath of the beach there is controlled by the federal government as a wildlife refuge down to the mean high tide line — and marked off there with posts and ropes to protect the birds’ nesting spots.

That brings up another challenge. How will piping plover conservation interact with Rhode Island’s new law giving people the right to access the shore if they’re within 10 feet of the recognizable high tide line? That new access line is much further up the beach than the mean high tide line.

People who spend time conserving these birds are keeping an eye on potential conflicts. The new law won’t change anything about the management of piping plovers. The Endangered Species Act is still the Endangered Species Act.

“Visitors to the shoreline will still need to behave in a way that’s respectful and doesn’t disturb, harass, or take any piping plovers,” said Cooper, of The Nature Conservancy.

A sign at Mouth of the Narrow River beach in Narragansett, R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

What the broader tensions highlight, the people who have helped pull them back from the brink say, is a choice — not between a bird’s life and a human’s life, but between a bird’s life and a human’s desire to walk a dog on certain beaches without a leash.

“These birds deserve a place to exist,” Cooper said.

For years, the balance was decidedly in favor of human needs. Hunted for their feathers to adorn the foppish hats of yesteryear, their eggs purloined by souvenir seekers, piping plovers were then pushed further toward extinction as the federal highway system allowed people to get to the coasts more easily. Humans trampled the tiny nests that the birds scrape into beaches, or brought their furry friends, which are a problem both on and off leash. The birds aren’t as reactive to humans, but consider dogs a threat. Houses along the shore took over habitat, and human development brought in predators like foxes and crows.

In the mid-1980s, piping plovers were listed federally as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

In the decades since, they’ve slowly but steadily recovered in Rhode Island. The birds generally return from their winter grounds in March or April. Workers will put up exclosures to protect nests from predators, and ropes to protect nesting sites from humans. In most areas where they come year after year, the ropes are installed preemptively. Signs explain in human language why the protections are in place.

Zoom out a bit from that frame of the chick on the Narrow River scratching behind its ear, and the picture looks more troubling. Piping plovers are doing well in Rhode Island. In Massachusetts, where over half of the Atlantic population of about 2,000 pairs nested in 2022, they’re doing so well that more flexibility was added to those conservation rules a few years ago. They even recently returned to Boston. But to the south, these same sorts of conservation efforts haven’t yielded the same results of late, Durkin said. A separate population in the Great Lakes averages about 70.

Shorebirds in general, meanwhile, are in trouble, with habitats shrinking due to erosion and in the path of sea level rise.

“It’s a good reminder that when you’re dealing with a small population, things can go the other way very quickly,” Durkin said.

For those reasons, these conservation efforts will continue in Rhode Island, where they’re still a state priority species. They’ll always need some degree of conservation on human-used beaches, Durkin said, and 111 is still a “tiny number” compared to the entire state.

“If we don’t have anything on our beaches anymore besides humans,” Durkin said, “do they really have the same kind of value or wonder or excitement for us that they do now?”

Sam Carew, a technician with US Fish & Wildlife Service, posts a warning sign on Mouth of the Narrow River beach in Narragansett, R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

It wouldn’t take long to see why that can be a challenge. A few hours after the visit to the Narrow River site in mid-July, someone tore down half the signs and poles and threw them into the river overnight. The motive was unclear.

But there was a silver lining: People started reporting the incident pretty much immediately. The piping plovers didn’t seem to be harmed by the vandalism. It’s a tough world out there for a young little bird, but all four chicks were flying around the beach there this week, Durkin said. Which means that by Thursday or Friday, the ropes setting aside a little bit of space for them should come down.

A piping plover older chick standing on some beach rocks lifts its wing at Moonstone Beach in South Kingston, R.I. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.