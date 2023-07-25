Providence City Council will take legal action against ‘sweetheart’ tax breaks for wealthy developer

The reduced taxes are in place as long as a quarter of the apartments in the 10 buildings are limited to tenants who make 100 percent of the area median income or less. (For Providence, that salary is currently $74,200 for a single-person household.)

The tax breaks were part of a court settlement between Arnold “Buff” Chace and the former administration of Mayor Jorge Elorza, giving Chace’s real estate firm, Cornish Associates, millions of dollars in tax breaks on 10 downtown properties including the Peerless Lofts, Alice Building and others.

PROVIDENCE — The Providence City Council has voted to hire a law firm to try and reverse property tax breaks given to a wealthy developer for luxury apartment buildings in downtown Providence.

City Council members have expressed alarm about the deal, including the fact that the tax breaks apply to the entire building, including commercial tenants like restaurants and luxury apartments being rented at market rate.

The council also recently raised taxes on homeowners in order to balance the city budget.

“I believe millionaire developers such as Mr. Chace have for far too long exploited taxpayers,” Councilor Justin Roias said before voting on the legal action. He said he hoped the action sent a message to other developers that “the council is going to stand in their way.”

After a nearly four-hour closed-door meeting Tuesday night, the council voted 13 to 1 to hire the law firm Wistow, Sheehan and Loveley to take the legal action. (Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan was the no vote.)

Calling the deal “completely unjustified,” Wistow told reporters he will now file a motion to intervene in the original court case. He will seek to vacate the consent order that gave Chace the tax breaks, and he ultimately aims to get the entire case thrown out.

He argues City Solicitor Jeff Dana never had authority to settle the lawsuit in the first place, binding the city to 30 years of lower taxes from the 10 buildings.

“Lawyers just don’t have authority to settle any case they please,” Wistow said. He said the council would seek to to get back taxes for the years the deal has been in place. (It’s “in the millions,” he said, but an exact figure was not available.)

Wistow added that the deal with Chace has “serious consequences” for the city. “If this thing stands, other developers will say, ‘I want the same thing,’” Wistow said.

Council President Rachel Miller has said the council should take a deep look at the deal, which she said she was not aware of at the time it was agreed upon back in 2021.

“There is one body that has the authority to bind the city in a financial agreement,” Miller said last week. “That is the City Council. This never came before us in any way.”

Councilman John Goncalves, who represents downtown, said he was “offended” on behalf of his constituents.

“It’s outrageous that a $42 million tax break was doled out when working families have been made to pay more,” Goncalves said.

But Mayor Brett Smiley has urged the council not to take legal action. He wrote in a letter last week that while he also disagrees with the deal struck by the Elorza administration, he is in the process of renegotiating the deal with Chace. (The city solicitor who negotiated the original settlement, Jeff Dana, is still Smiley’s city solicitor.)

“There is an enormous risk of undermining the work of the City to attempt to modify the settlement by any other method,” Smiley wrote in the letter. “Two years have passed since the agreement was entered by the courts, and new leadership is not grounds to bring legal action.”

Those negotiations are now off, according to a new spokesperson for Chace.

In a statement on behalf of Chace and Cornish Associates Tuesday night, spokesperson Patti Doyle said the parties had been negotiating “in good faith” on a new agreement with the Smiley administration since January.

“We regret that the actions of the City Council this evening preclude us from continuing those discussions as it now appears that there exists the possibility of litigation,” Doyle said. “We further regret that it also now appears as though the Council is seeking to reverse a legal judgement designed to bolster additional, much-needed housing which clearly will have a chilling effect on all such initiatives contemplated throughout Providence — slowing the development of housing across the city.”

It was not immediately clear how many affordable apartments total are in the properties owned by Chace.

Under a state law meant for “low-income housing,” Chace is required to pay 8 percent of the buildings’ annual rental income as his tax bill, rather than the usual commercial tax rate for the city of Providence. The deal lasts 30 years.

He sued the city seeking to get the “8-Law” treatment, as it’s sometimes called, and the agreement was filed with the court in 2021. His properties already had 20 years of tax stabilization agreements, a different type of tax break meant to encourage development, but some of those deals were expiring.

So how much is he saving in taxes on the 10 buildings? It’s not entirely clear. A report by internal auditor Gina Costa last year pegged the number as at least $18 million, but a subsequent letter engaging attorney Wistow to review the deal said it could actually be $42.5 million over the 30 years.

City officials have not released the tax assessor’s own projections on Chace’s tax savings despite repeated requests.

Dana and other lawyers from the city solicitor’s office also briefed the council members on Tuesday night in executive session, but they only convinced one member — Ryan — to vote against the deal.

Smiley said the council should considering passing legislation addressing the underlying 8-Law issue, limiting the criteria for properties to get the tax breaks under state law. He said his administration provided the council with a proposal that “claws back 30 percent of the tax subsidy provided” to Chace.

“The City Council has still not shared external counsel’s proposal with the Administration, which does not allow us to assess its likelihood of success,” Smiley said.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.