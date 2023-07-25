Rhode Islanders stand in solidarity with human rights protesters in Iran

Montgomery, 41, is a Roger Williams University law grad and veteran of the US Coast Guard.

Maggie Melody Montgomery, a Westerly resident and a passionate advocate for the Iranian cause, led protests at the Rhode Island State House after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini . Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police, in September, for improperly wearing her hijab and died while in police custody.

PROVIDENCE — Label it as courage. Or view it as daring. Women demonstrators in Iran ignited a revolution — one that spread worldwide. The rallying cry of Woman! Life! Freedom! rang across borders, reaching the streets of Providence last fall.

For many protesters, including Montgomery, what began as outrage after Amini’s death widened into a broader call for an end to the Islamic Republic’s authoritarian rule. Despite a recent return of the morality police in Iran, women and girls continue to appear in public without wearing a mandatory headscarf in defiance.

“Anyone who has known someone who is Iranian will always tell you they are the most hospitable people. When you go to their homes, they treat you like a king or queen,” she said. “The culture and tradition are so separate from the government.”

Iranian-born Rhode Islanders make up less than 1 percent of the state’s population. In September and October 2022, about 50 protesters gathered at each of two separate rallies at the Rhode Island State House, chanting: “Say her name, Mahsa Amini!”

Dr. Michelle Quay, Brown University lecturer of Persian language studies, attended a protest at the Rhode Island State House. Quay said Montgomery was instrumental in leading the march. They received supportive honks from passing drivers, and discussed future action.

“It’s important for Rhode Island Iranian Americans to use their position in the West and understanding of the situation to amplify the messages we are hearing from dissenting voices inside Iran,” Quay said.

Maggie Melody Montgomery, seated, works on signs as protestors gather outside the Rhode Island State House for a Women’s Solidarity March in 2022. Handout

Born in Tehran in 1982 to an upper-class family, the 1979 Islamic Revolution and resulting Iran-Iraq war had already begun when Montgomery’s family decided to flee.

Before the Revolution, women in Iran were able to dress as they pleased, with styled free-flowing hair. Some even wore bikinis on the beach. The government of Ayatollah Khomeini imposed conservative rules and laws, resulting in a significant setback for the advancement of Iranian women.

“The main objection was to get our family out of there. There was corruption. There was war. Women’s oppression started,” explained Montgomery.

It took Montgomery and her family several years to make the journey out.

“Our family couldn’t go all together,” she said.

Montgomery, her mother, and her brother traveled throughout Europe before reaching California, landing in the San Francisco Bay area in the 1980s. She said they met real kindness and acceptance in America.

Her father and his brother opened a gas station together in California. “A very Persian thing to do,” she laughed. Her mother scraped together every penny to buy a house. In the early 1990s, Montgomery and her brother spent summers in Tehran, visiting relatives and exploring the lively neighborhoods on bikes. But when she was 12, she wanted to wear makeup — something frowned upon by the deeply conservative Islamic Regime. Her parents considered it a danger, and she never returned to Iran.

Montgomery moved to Rhode Island to attend Roger Williams Law School in 2018.

Though activism in Iran dates back to the early 20th century, protests in Rhode Island for Iranian causes are less common. After Amini’s death, demonstrations erupted in Iran and spread to major cities worldwide.

“This is due partly to the power of social media,” said Dr. Joseph Roberts, Chair and Professor of Politics and International Relations at Roger Williams University.

On social media, users shared images of women removing their headscarves, sneaking into football matches, and waving protest signs — things that were unthinkable a decade ago. When Iranian artist Shervin Hajipour won a Grammy for Best Song for Social Change for his anthem that became associated with the Amini protests, shortly after sharing the news on social media, he was arrested in Iran. The Me Too movement with its global push for gender equality also had an influence.

“The protests in Iran are a further embodiment of and commitment to the global Me Too movement particularly because the women are taking such a big risk to engage the Iranian state,” Roberts said.

But while Montgomery said a global collaborative effort to address Iran’s humanitarian abuses is required, even if it means military intervention by the US, most scholars, including Quay and Roberts, see it differently.

“In my experience of talking to Iranian Americans… I don’t hear many calls for direct intervention,” Quay said.

It’s important to understand history, said Roberts, to know, “It’s unlikely the US would intervene in Iran directly.”

He continued, “Iran is a very large country. Its military is well-trained. It’s capable, so it would not be a quick, easy intervention. It would be long and drawn out.”

While the US may desire reforms in Iran, Roberts explained, and a shift toward a more egalitarian regime, such changes would need to be initiated and driven by the Iranian people.

Montgomery has a deep desire to create an equitable world. Her fearlessness, she said, comes from her extraordinary upbringing.

The fight for equality starts on the individual level, she said. Then it spreads from there.

“We always think it can’t happen to us. When we look back and see those who spoke up, we consider them heroes,” she said.

“Don’t we want to be on the just side of history?”