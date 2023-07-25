Richard Hanson, Newton man charged with killing his wife, cannot have contact with their 3 sons, judge rules

Nancy Hanson, 54, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston, where she died.

Hanson, 64, allegedly beat Nancy M. Hanson with “one or more objects,” including a baseball bat, inside their home on July 15 as the couple’s oldest son, 17, frantically pleaded with him to stop, authorities said.

A Newton District Court judge ruled Monday that Richard J. Hanson cannot have contact with his three sons as he awaits trial for allegedly bludgeoning the boys’ mother to death while the family was together in their Newton home.

Richard Hanson has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, assault and battery on a family member, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He was ordered held without bail last week

In a virtual court session Monday, prosecutors with the Middlesex District Attorney’s office asked Judge Mary E. Heffernan to “order that the defendant stay away and have no contact with the three juvenile witnesses,” according to a motion filed in court.

The couple’s younger sons are 15 and 11, according to court records.

“All three juvenile witnesses in this case were percipient witnesses to the act or aftermath of the crime of murder, for which the defendant is currently held without bail,” the motion said. Prosecutors suggested that the restriction would effectively replace a restraining order Nancy Hanson had obtained two days before her killing but which Newton police were unable to serve in time.

“The victim at the time of her death had in effect a restraining order which included all three juvenile children and ordered the defendant to stay away and have no contact with them,” the motion said. “That order, despite not having been served on the defendant, terminated at the time of the victim’s death. This condition is appropriate to impose in order to protect these juveniles.”

Hanson’s court-appointed attorney, Arthur L. Kelly, unsuccessfully opposed the motion.

“He’s the father of the children. He loves his children. He wants to continue to have a relationship with them. He wants to have contact with them,” Kelly said in an interview Tuesday. “Unfortunately presently, as a result of this court order, he’s unable to do so.”

Hanson is due back in court Aug. 16 for a probable cause hearing.

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.