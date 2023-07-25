Scituate police investigating incident targeting school district diversity director

In the letter to the community posted to the city’s website on Friday, the Select board and School Committee said parents recently sent Scituate Public Schools Superintendent Bill Burkhead two photos of the makeshift headstone and what appears to be a grave.

According to the city, a makeshift headstone was found at Museum Beach that read, “In loving memory of...” followed by what school and town leaders said they believe to be a misspelled version of the name of jamele adams, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, who lower cases his name .

Scituate police are investigating an incident allegedly targeting the school district’s director of diversity, the town’s Select Board and School Committee said in a joint statement.

Town and district leaders also condemned the act in the letter and said the photos were shared with Scituate Police Chief Mark Thompson, who then launched a formal investigation.

“Scituate takes pride in being a welcoming, inclusive community,” the board and committee said in the joint statement. “Any words or actions that threaten or demean members of our community are unacceptable, will not be tolerated, and will be addressed with appropriate consequences. We urge parents to talk with their children about the impact of their words and actions.”

Scituate police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The Select board and School Committee in the letter asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Scituate police at 781-545-1212, or submit an anonymous tip to the department.

Scituate is located on the Massachusetts seacoast just outside of Cohasset. The school district enrolled 2,759 students last school year, and over 90 percent of the student population is white.

In May 2021, the town’s police also investigated the alleged use of hateful language by several students at Lester J. Gates Middle School on a slide deck that was shared with specific individuals online.

The slides contained the names of “individual students and staff members and also includes comments about race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation and religion,” according to a statement released by Burkhead and adams at the time. The students were identified and faced disciplinary action.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.