Sharon Durkan wins special election for Boston City Council District 8 seat

Durkan, a Democratic activist who has worked for Mayor Michelle Wu and US Senator Edward Markey, won 70 percent of the vote over Haywood’s 29 percent. Write-ins made up the remaining half percent of votes.

Sharon Durkan will represent District 8 on the Boston City Council after voters overwhelming chose the 32-year-old in a special election over her opponent, Montez Haywood, in unofficial results posted Tuesday night.

Durkan will fill the unexpired term of Kenzie Bok, who left the council for a new role leading the Boston Housing Authority. District 8 stretches from Beacon Hill to Mission Hill.

She will serve out the remainder of Bok’s term this year. The two candidates will face off again soon as both also plan to compete in this fall’s election for a full two-year term on the council, which would begin next year.

In a tweet declaring victory, Durkan thanked voters.

“With your support, we won every precinct of the district. I am so thrilled to be your next City Councilor, and I couldn’t be more excited to get to work,” Durkan wrote.

Durkan could not immediately be reached for comment by the Globe Tuesday night.

Her predecessor Bok also showed her support for Durkan’s election Tuesday on social media.

“I am so glad to know that you will be picking up the mantle to represent Mission Hill, Fenway, Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the West End on the @BOSCityCouncil,” said Bok, above a photo of the pair.

Haywood, who has spent over 17 years in the district attorney’s office, said he plans to spend the next few months fundraising and bringing registered voters out to the polls.

“I believe I have the right message. I just have to do a better job of getting that message to the voters,” said Haywood Tuesday night.

The election was Durkan’s first run for public office. Haywood ran for the same Beacon Hill council seat in 2019, and finished last in the five-way preliminary race.

Despite pitting a seasoned political activist against a veteran prosecutor, the contest was expected to draw low voter turnout. Durkan, a native of Georgia, drew the backing of Wu, Markey, at-large Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, and others.

Only 2,817 ballots were cast across the district’s 28 precincts, according to the unofficial results.

Wu’s endorsement of her former aide made Tuesday’s special election a political test for the mayor — if an early and modest one. Wu has begun wading into municipal elections this year with the hope of electing allies to the council.

Durkan also had a significant financial advantage over Haywood, campaign finance records show; at the end of last month, she had about $66,000 to his $8,000.

A native of Georgia, Durkan started her political career as a student at Smith College in Northampton, when she signed on as finance director for former state senator Eric Lesser. She started to work for then-City Councilor Wu in 2015, not long after graduating, and has been involved in Massachusetts politics ever since, recently serving as chair of the Ward 5 Democratic Committee.

Earlier in her life, working in politics behind the scenes, she would not have imagined being the candidate herself, Durkan said. But in recent years that began to change, particularly as she led trainings through Emerge Massachusetts, which prepares Democratic women to seek public office.

“I always used to tell the women going through the trainings in the Emerge program, ‘If not you, then who?’” Durkan recalled in a recent interview. When she learned Bok would leave her council seat, she recalled, “There was this moment of, ‘If not you, then who?’”

Durkan focused her campaign on housing, transportation, mental health care, and climate issues.

Durkan will join a council rocked by division and dysfunction, where personal and political differences have often gotten in the way of productive policy making. The 13-member body, down one member since Bok stepped down this spring, has made few strides on policy as members navigate internal disputes and personal scandals.

The council, for example, failed to make any significant changes to Wu’s budget proposal for this fiscal year — despite its new legal authority to directly amend the spending plan — amid infighting and procedural stumbles.

Just recently, Councilor Michael Flaherty said his colleague Councilor Kendra Lara should have resigned in the wake of a car crash, when police say she was driving more than twice the speed limit in an unregistered, uninsured car. Lara has not had a valid driver’s license in a decade, according to police records. And Councilor Ricardo Arroyo recently paid $3,000 for an ethics violation.

Emma Platoff of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.