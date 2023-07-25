Councilor Fernandes Anderson admits to ethics violation, pays penalty in connection to hiring family members

She acknowledged she hired her sister as director of constituent services at $65,000 a year in January 2022, and then gave her a $5,000 raise and a $7,000 bonus a few months later, according to the agreement.

Fernandes Anderson, who took office in January 2022 representing the district that includes Roxbury and part of the South End, signed the agreement on July 17, and the ethics commission ratified it Tuesday, according to disposition agreement.

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has admitted to an ethics violation and agreed to pay a $5,000 fine for hiring, and then giving raises to, her sister and son, the state ethics commission announced Tuesday.

In June of that year, when she gave her sister the raise, Fernandes Anderson also hired her son as an office manager at $52,000 a year. She increased her son’s pay to $70,000 nearly two weeks later.

Fernandes Anderson terminated both of them on Aug. 31, the agreement states.

“The minute I knew, I corrected it,” Fernandes Anderson said in a phone interview Tuesday. She said both of her family members were “amazing” employees who she’d happily hire again if it were allowed. “I’m harder on my son than I am on staff.”

She said the reason why she gave her son a raise is that she hired him on a temporary basis, but after he did well, she brought him up to full salary.

The ethics commission said city employees are simply not allowed to hire members of one’s immediate family.

“Fernandes Anderson’s actions as a Boston City Councilor concerning the appointment and compensation of her sister and son violated the conflict of interest law’s prohibition against municipal employees participating in their official capacity in matters in which they know members of their immediate family have a financial interest,” the ethics commission said in a press release announcing the agreement.

This is the second ethics violation the state has slapped a councilor with the the past month. City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo agreed to pay a $3,000 fine for appearing as an attorney for his brother, Felix G. Arroyo, in a sexual harassment lawsuit a involving a City of Boston employee while Ricardo sat on the council.

Fernandes Anderson’s ethics violation is the latest in long run of negative headlines about the council’s controversies and infighting

Councilor Kendra Lara, was arraigned last week on charges related to a June crash when police say she slammed an unregistered and uninsured car into a Jamaica Plain home while speeding with a revoked license. She’s also accused of failing to have her 7-year-old son properly in a booster seat when she crashed into the Centre Street home.

The body’s also been troubled with infighting for much of the past year, including spats over the city’s budget and having to redo a fraught redistricting process following a lawsuit and

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.