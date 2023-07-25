Taunton man, 88, sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting his wife 4 times, killing her in 2021

Dianne Silveira died during the attack by her husband which occurred at the couple’s home at 881 Bay St. in Taunton on Aug. 29, 2021, officials said. Dianne Silveira was 71 years old and on the telephone with her sister when she was shot by Edmund Silveirawith a .22 caliber pistol he legally owned, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’soffice and prior Globe reporting.

An 88-year-old Taunton man who shot his wife 4 times while falsely accusing her of being unfaithful to him was ordered to serve 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Bristol Superior Court in Fall River last week, prosecutors said.

Edmund Silveira, who tried to cut himself with several knives after the pistol misfired when he turned it on himself, entered the guilty plea before Superior Court Judge Susan E. Sullivan last Friday who ordered that he serve 15 years in state prison. Silveria, who was described his attorneys as frail and in need of weekly dialysis care, is being given credit for the 22 months he spent jailed awaiting trial.

According to police reports summarizing a statement Edmund Silveira gave to police, he said he watched a black truck drive past their home and became convinced his wife was having an affair with the driver. She was not, prosecutors said.

“Edmund explained as he got the gun Dianne ran towards the backdoor and outside towards the driveway. As Dianne ran away Edmund stated he fired the gun at her,” the Globe reported in 2021. “He believed that he hit Dianne in the back with the gunfire and ran after her as she fell backwards in the driveway...Edmund went up to Dianne while she was laying on the driveway and fired the gun a couple times at her.”

“This was a case based on jealousy and unfounded paranoia that resulted in the defendant murdering his wife,” Quinn said in a statement. “The defendant’s selfish actions resulted in a terrible loss for her many family members and friends.”

Silveira is eligible for parole in about 13 years, records show.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.