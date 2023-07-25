Wu declares heat emergency in Boston for Thursday and Friday

On Thursday and Friday, when extreme heat and humidity are predicted, a heat emergency will be in effect, the statement said.

A heat advisory will be in effect from Wednesday to Saturday, Wu’s office said in a statement.

With a heat wave on the way , Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced emergency safety measures to keep residents cool and safe from the high temperatures and humidity.

Temperatures on those days are expected to reach into the 90s, with a heat index reaching the mid-90s to 100 degrees, the city said.

The city has made cooling centers available and encourages residents to take other precautions, the statement said.

Cooling centers will be open at 15 different Boston Centers for Youth & Families Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city said. Sixty-four splash pads will also be open at various parks and playgrounds, the statement said.

In addition, Boston Public Library locations are available for the public to shelter from the heat.

“This summer is an opportunity for Boston residents to have fun and stay active together—but this is only possible when our community comes together to take necessary precautions to stay safe from extreme heat,” Wu said in a statement. “Heat waves can endanger anyone, regardless of age or health, and it is critical for everyone to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible, and wear plenty of sunscreen.”

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s water truck will be at the Chinatown Gate on the corner of Surface Road and Beach Street from Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city recommends limiting outdoor activity to morning and evening hours and to take extra caution between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the the ultraviolet rays are strongest.

Boston’s emergency officials saw a 15 to 20 percent rise in daily 911 calls during last summer’s heat wave, the city said.

Heat safety tips can be found online on the city’s website and Twitter. Residents can sign up online for emergency notifications by phone, email or text.

Anyone with questions about city services is encouraged to call 311.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.