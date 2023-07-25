DeSantis cuts campaign staff by a third in effort to rein in costs

The Florida governor has struggled to gain traction in his early months as a candidate running against Trump, losing ground in the polls as allies and donors have raised questions about the long-term strength of his candidacy.

The DeSantis campaign has now made two rounds of cutbacks in the past week, and has eliminated the jobs of 38 aides this month, a figure that is nearly the size of former president Donald Trump’s entire 2024 campaign staff. Politico first reported on the latest reduction.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sharply cutting the size of his presidential campaign staff, reducing by one-third a payroll that had swelled to more than 90 people in his first two months as a candidate, according to four people familiar with the decision.

Those questions came to a head after the first public glimpse of his campaign’s finances this month. It showed that DeSantis’ payroll was roughly double the size of Trump’s and that the governor was burning through 40 percent of the $20 million he had raised from April through June. His heavy use of private planes and his decision to hold some donor events at luxury venues, including a Utah retreat last weekend, drew added scrutiny.

DeSantis entered July with just $9 million to spend on the primary race from his initial haul. A significant portion came from donors who gave the maximum amount possible, meaning they cannot contribute again.

The cutting of payroll is seen internally as a recognition not just that spending must be reined in but also that fund-raising is expected to be harder in the coming months. Many bigger donors are now concerned by DeSantis’ sliding poll numbers and may be less inclined to risk getting on the wrong side of Trump than they were a few months ago, when DeSantis looked more competitive.

One DeSantis donor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid, said that he expected the next quarter of fund-raising to be an extremely tough slog and that donor interest in DeSantis has dried up considerably.

In a statement, DeSantis’ campaign manager, Generra Peck, said the changes followed “a top-to-bottom review of our organization.”

New York Times

McCarthy hints at Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of President Biden over claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking Tuesday at the Capitol, McCarthy said the questions House Republicans are raising about the Biden family finances need to be investigated. So far, he acknowledged, the House’s probes have not proved any wrongdoing, but an impeachment inquiry “allows Congress to get the information to be able to know the truth.”

An impeachment inquiry by the House would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment. Such a probe could be as lengthy or swift as the House determines, potentially stretching into campaign season.

“We will follow this to the end,” he said, first floating the idea late Monday on Fox News.

It’s the strongest comment yet from McCarthy on a potential Biden impeachment after the Republican leader sidelined earlier efforts by House conservatives to launch such an inquiry.

Asked if he felt pressure from Trump, he scoffed, “Do I look like I’m under pressure?”

Associated Press

Report says Bidens’ dog has attacked Secret Service personnel

WASHINGTON — President Biden‘s dog Commander bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.

The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch on Tuesday released nearly 200 pages of Secret Service records that it obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The group said it filed suit after the agency, a division of DHS, “failed to respond adequately” to its request last December for records about biting incidents involving the purebred German shepherd. The group said it filed the request after receiving a tip about Commander’s behavior.

Commander is the second dog of Biden’s to behave aggressively, including biting Secret Service personnel and White House staff. They eventually sent the dog, a German shepherd named Major, to live with friends in Delaware after those incidents.

The White House and the Secret Service appeared to play down the situation on Tuesday, but the latest incidents raise questions about why the Bidens brought another German shepherd to the executive mansion and why the attacks continued.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said in an email that the White House complex is a “unique and often stressful environment” for family pets and that the Biden family was “working through ways to make this situation better for everyone.”

Associated Press

Trump to return ancient coins, lamps to Israel

Former president Donald Trump will return a set of ancient coins and ceramic oil lamps to Israel’s government after reports last week that Israeli officials were pressing to retrieve them.

The items were not removed from the White House by Trump, nor were they unaccounted for, like the official gifts from foreign leaders that were highlighted earlier this year by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, who detailed ways in which the Trump White House had failed to follow the law in how it handled gifts.

In fact, the artifacts never made it to the White House.

They have been at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home and private club in Palm Beach, Fla., since December 2021. That’s when Saul Fox, a wealthy donor to both Israel and the Republican Party, gave the items to him during a Hanukkah celebration, calling them an expression of Israel’s gratitude to Trump.

Fox, who runs a private equity firm, did not return repeated requests for comment.

Fox had written in an email reviewed by The New York Times that he was told the director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority, Eli Eskosido, had “whole-heartedly approved” giving the lamps to Trump for “permanent exhibition.” Eskosido did not respond to a request for comment.

The lamps were displayed at Mar-a-Lago in a case with a brass plaque showing the logo of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

A year and a half later, however, the left-leaning Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported July 18 that the lamps and coins were “stranded at Trump’s Florida estate” and that “senior Israeli figures have unsuccessfully tried to have them returned to Israel.”

In a statement, Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesperson, said the artifacts had been “on loan for permanent exhibition” at the behest of the Israel Antiquities Authority “to honor and celebrate American-Jewish heritage” and Trump’s close friendship with Israel.

New York Times

Proposed rules would makes government apps accessible

The Biden administration proposed regulations Tuesday to make state and local government websites and apps for services including libraries, parking, transit, and court records more accessible for people with disabilities.

The new Justice Department rule would establish certain accessibility standards for websites and app-based services maintained by state and local governments, the White House announced. Those could include providing text descriptions for photos for the visually impaired who use screen readers and captioning for government videos.

Administration officials say such websites and government services have not been as accessible as they should be for people with disabilities, and that President Biden was aiming to change that. Wednesday is the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Associated Press

Biden set to nominate Pentagon policy chief

WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday that President Biden will nominate a new Pentagon policy chief, a position the administration deems central to navigating challenges posed by China and Russia but one at risk of encountering the same standoff with congressional Republicans that has stymied the confirmation of other defense nominees.

Officials said the administration would send the Senate Biden’s selection of Derek Chollet, who now serves as counselor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to become undersecretary of defense for policy.

Biden’s nomination of Chollet to replace Colin Kahl, who stepped down this month, comes amid a feud over abortion policy that has resulted in the stalling of hundreds of nominees for military and defense positions, including Biden’s pick to head the Marine Corps. If the impasse continues, it could result in other high-level vacancies in coming months, including the military’s most senior position, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Senator Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, imposed the hold in protest of an administration policy that enables the Pentagon to reimburse service members for travel expenses required to access abortions and other reproductive care if they are stationed in states where, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, such procedures are difficult or impossible to obtain.

Washington Post