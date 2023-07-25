Economists say US just might avoid a recession after all

A survey of economists at leading US businesses released this week showed a large majority put the risk of a recession starting in the next year at 50 percent or less, a significant improvement from this spring. Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at investment bank Goldman Sachs, was even more bullish, estimating in a recent research report that there is just a 20 percent chance of a recession . The good feelings appear to be contagious, as consumer confidence — the closely watched metric of average views on the economy — jumped to its highest level in two years , according to a report released Tuesday.

Since early 2022, economists have warned that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive effort to tame high inflation with rising interest rates would trigger a downturn costing millions of Americans their jobs. But a recent spate of positive data has led to increasing optimism that the United States might defy history and return inflation to normal levels while avoiding a recession, allowing Americans to dodge an economic bullet and President Biden a political one.

Despite the improving outlook, Fed officials are expected to announce another interest rate increase on Wednesday. The quarter-percentage-point hike would bring the rate, a benchmark used by banks for consumer and business loans, to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent. That would be the highest level since 2001 and a dramatic rise from near zero percent less than 18 months ago.

But some analysts, including former Fed chair Ben S. Bernanke, are publicly speculating that Wednesday’s rate hike could be the last one for a while as inflation continues to ease from the four-decade high it reached last summer. Halting additional hikes would help stave off a recession because higher borrowing costs constrain spending and investment, said Robert Triest, chair of Northeastern University’s economics department.

“It largely would be the Fed continuing to tighten monetary policy by pushing up rates that would be the primary factor in inducing a recession,” said Triest, a former vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. With the expectation the Fed will pause its rate hikes, he believes there’s a greater than 50 percent chance the country avoids a recession.

Still, the economy has slowed since last year and the tepid growth means the risk of recession — broadly defined as six months of economic contraction — remains higher than normal.

But the economy isn’t home free yet. Problems this fall could push it into a downturn, including a possible federal government shutdown from Washington gridlock and the drain on spending caused by the end of the pandemic pause on student loan payments. Still, one potential disruption to the economy appeared to be on the way to a resolution after UPS and the Teamsters union reached a tentative deal Tuesday that would avoid a threatened strike.

“We are in a slowdown, there’s no doubt about that. Whether that transforms into recession is still an open question,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at consulting firm EY-Parthenon. He put the odds at 50 percent, which is high but lower than the roughly two-thirds probability his firm forecast early this year.

The US economy expanded at a 2 percent annual rate in the first three months of this year, down from 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Growth is expected to have slowed again in the second quarter of the year, with the Commerce Department releasing those figures on Thursday.

But the US economy is performing better than those in most other developed nations, according to a report Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund. The organization boosted its outlook for US economic growth this year to 1.8 percent, up a bit from an April estimate, as part of a slight upgrade of the global economy’s prospects since the spring. The improved world outlook helps the United States by creating more demand for its exports.

“Stronger growth and lower inflation than expected are welcome news, suggesting the global economy is headed in the right direction,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters. Still, he warned that the world economy “is not yet out of the woods” as nations recover from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

White House officials have been eager to tout the improving US economic data as Biden tries to boost his low approval ratings.

“Bidenomics Is working — and American consumers and small businesses are feeling it,” was the headline on a White House news release Tuesday highlighting the July jump in the consumer confidence index from the Conference Board, a private research group.

Biden has been stressing the historically low unemployment rate and declining inflation to counter Republican attacks on his economic record as the 2024 campaign begins.

“I’m not here to declare victory; we’ve got a long way to go on the economy,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia last week, noting the predictions of a recession have not come true. “We have a plan that’s turning things around pretty quickly.”

The labor market remains strong, with the economy adding 209,000 jobs in June and the 3.6 percent unemployment rate near a five-decade low. After the annual consumer price index hit 9.1 percent in June 2022, the highest since 1981, inflation has been trending down. Last month, it fell to 3.1 percent.

Biden is starting to get some credit. His approval rating on the economy in a CNBC poll released last week increased by 3 percentage points from April, although it still was dismal at 37 percent.

Inflation remains significantly higher than when Biden took office and above the Fed’s preferred level of 2 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to emphasize Wednesday that he remains committed to reducing inflation and is unlikely to signal a halt in interest rate hikes.

But Daco is among economists who anticipate Wednesday’s rate increase will be the last this year even though last month Fed officials had forecast two more quarter-percentage-point hikes were coming. Better than expected inflation data just a few weeks after those projections should change the Fed’s equation, Daco said.

“A resilient labor market and cooling inflation mean that the Fed doesn’t have to press as hard on the [monetary] policy brake as perhaps they previously intended to,” he said.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and one of the officials who votes on interest rate changes, said this month that reducing inflation without causing inflation would put the economy on a “golden path.”

“I feel like we’re on that golden path,” he told CNBC. “So I hope we keep putting off the recession to forever. Let’s never have a recession again.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.