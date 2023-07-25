What about that third Cape Cod bridge?

It’s little more than a footnote in the wider discussion of the long-overdue replacement of the two Cape Cod highway bridges.

As many have pointed out, though, there actually is a little-known third bridge across the canal. The problem is that it carries trains, not cars, and is rarely used anymore.

But as the state and federal government quibble over which one will foot the billions needed to replace the highway bridges, it’s at least worth asking whether the state could meet just a little bit more of the Cape’s travel needs with rail.

The CapeFLYER, a seasonal MBTA train that runs from South Station to Hyannis, crosses the Cape Cod Canal. The US Army Corps of Engineers has opposed the addition of more frequent service. Debee Tlumacki for the Boston Gl

Today, there’s only one passenger train that travels across the bridge to Hyannis — the seasonal, twice-a-week CapeFLYER. Between 1986 and 1996, there was also a train from New York City.

Advertisement

CommonWealth magazine’s Jennifer Smith rode the CapeFLYER a few weeks ago for its 10th anniversary. And an article in The Enterprise of Bourne noted that “efforts to expand the service beyond the once-a-day round trip it offers have proven unsuccessful. In recent years the Cape transit authority has made several fruitless requests to the US Army Corps of Engineers seeking permission to run a second round trip train each day.”

The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, which operates the CapeFLYER, doesn’t seem interested in pressing the issue. But perhaps it should. When (and if) funds come through to rebuild the road bridges, the construction period may make driving to the Cape even more hellish than it is now. Wouldn’t more alternatives make sense?

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.