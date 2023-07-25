In defense of the push to set MCAS aside

Lehigh ought to understand how the MTA operates: that it is the largest union in New England; that it is made up of more than 100,000 experienced and devoted teachers; that the president of the union carries out the wishes of the MTA membership, not the reverse; that Deb McCarthy, vice president of the MTA, also has been speaking repeatedly and passionately about the need to abolish MCAS testing immediately, as have hundreds of other members of the union. Lehigh cannot possibly know better than the people who are actually in classrooms how best to educate Massachusetts students.

Columnist Scot Lehigh once again has taken aim at the president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association ( “MTA chief Max Page bulls clumsily about in the public-policy shop,” Opinion, July 14). This time it is about Max Page’s strong opposition to MCAS testing, which wastes precious classroom time and takes autonomy away from educators in a top-down, misguided attempt to impose a one-size-fits-all graduation requirement on every Massachusetts public high school student.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A ballot measure would clear up any confusion about where Massachusetts voters stand on MCAS testing. I do not share Lehigh’s concern about putting the cart before the horse here; this particular horse is lame and needs to be laid to rest.

Advertisement

Paul Johansen

Pittsfield

The writer is an adjunct faculty member in the math department at Berkshire Community College and a master’s-level biostatistician. He sits on the executive committee of the board of directors of the Massachusetts Community College Council, the largest local chapter of the MTA. The views expressed here are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the council.





Some districts are already trying out alternatives to the test requirement

It is disappointing to see columnist Scot Lehigh persist in a series of critiques of Massachusetts Teachers Association president Max Page. It is certainly fair to debate education policy differences. But in Lehigh’s latest anti-MTA column, he pens a bunch of silly and strained analogies, questions poll data that he does not agree with, and resurrects complaints from prior columns. It would be far more instructive to read a defense of keeping the MCAS graduation requirement.

Advertisement

Only eight states continue to use a standardized test as a graduation requirement, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, and that is a shrinking number, not a growing one. We already have a handful of districts in the state using MCAS alternatives. Establishing a commission to help districts develop graduation criteria is hardly as outlandish an idea as Lehigh claims it to be. The Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment is already doing such work.

Educators see the futility and harm of MCAS testing as an urgent matter to address, hence the possibility of asking voters to take action through a ballot question if the Legislature won’t.

Elizabeth Tyrell

Ipswich

The writer is a middle school math teacher in the Andover Public Schools.