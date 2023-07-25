From New Bedford to Shanghai, David Barboza charts new coverage on China

Since he was a teenager, the New Bedford native has wanted to be a journalist. Barboza went to Boston University, where Jim Thomson’s course on reporting in China and Vietnam gave him the bug to go abroad.

I never achieved my dream of becoming a foreign correspondent in China, but David Barboza did. He’s my guest on this week’s “Say More” podcast, which you can find at globe.com/saymore and wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple and Spotify .

After graduating from BU, Barboza went to work for The New York Times, where he had been a summer intern in the Boston bureau. In 2004, he got his chance to go to China to cover business and the economy and stayed for nearly a dozen years.

Looking back, perhaps it was a golden age for foreign correspondents, especially those chronicling China’s economic prowess.

“I would show up at factories and companies, and when I got there, there would be a big sign in neon saying, ‘Welcome, New York Times, to our factory,’” Barboza recalled on my podcast.

“Sometimes I would get out of the car, and a bus would show up with other cameramen from the local TV station ― ‘celebrity journalist is visiting our town’ ― and they would interview me before I interviewed the people that I was there to visit.”

For his China coverage, Barboza won two Pulitzers, both in 2013 — one for international reporting for exposing corruption at the highest levels of the Chinese government and the other in explanatory reporting as part of a team covering business practices at Apple factories and other technology companies.

Barboza returned to the United States but couldn’t get China off his mind. He wanted to start a newsletter on China aimed at a financial markets audience. To hone the concept, he spent some time at Harvard with the Nieman Foundation. He returned briefly to the Times but left to start The Wire in 2019 as a digital news and data platform focused on China and its ties to the global economy.

The company was launched in Boston but this January relocated to New York City, where more of its customers are based. While The Wire has 25 employees, not a single one is based in China.

Barboza explained that most foreign journalists have been kicked out of the mainland, and it’s difficult to report without running afoul of authorities. China has become what he called a “surveillance state,” because of the government’s widespread use of facial recognition technology.

“China’s changed quite dramatically since I left,” he said.

So has the relationship between the United States and China. The trade war that escalated under former president Donald Trump has only grown more tense. So have geopolitical concerns, whether it is China sending spy balloons into US airspace or conducting military exercises with war planes circling Taiwan.

In recent weeks, the United States has dispatched Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and climate envoy John Kerry to Beijing in an effort to mend relations with the Asian superpower.

Barboza said he’s never seen outreach like this — and considers it a sign that the Biden administration wants to be able to say it has done everything it can to improve the situation.

So is the United States heading toward a cold war with China?

“I think at least for a couple of years it’s been an economic war, and I think it’s not like we’re going into one, it’s been playing out,” said Barboza. “Whether you call it a cold war ... there is a lot going on in this realm, and it’s troubling, disturbing, scary.”

I may have never made it to China as a foreign correspondent, but on my podcast I got to experience that job vicariously through Barboza.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.