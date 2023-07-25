Marblehead is the latest town to ban use of gas-powered leaf blowers during summer

The coastal community first passed the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers last year. But the rule change was recently approved by Attorney General Andrea Campbell, town officials announced in a joint statement last week.

In Marblehead, using them will be banned from Memorial Day through Labor Day, according to town officials, and residents who fail to comply with the new summer bylaw could face hefty fines.

A quaint North Shore town has joined the ranks of other municipalities in limiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, yard tools that residents often say are a public nuisance and threat to the environment.

Residents can report violations to the police and health departments, who will have the authority to address the incidents, according to the statement.

Homeowners caught using the gas-guzzling equipment during the period when they’re prohibited will be issued a written warning at first. A second violation, however, will result in a $100 fine, with additional infractions costing them $200. Landscapers using the lawn tools will be required to stop operation.

Electric-powered leaf blowers are not impacted by the ban, the statement said. Aside from the designated period, the use of the gas-powered equipment also remains permitted during the rest of the year.

The town appeared to acknowledge the contentious nature of the issue, asking for residents to follow the restrictions the same as they would any other bylaw “regardless of where you stand.”

More than 100 cities and towns throughout the country have either banned or curtailed the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

Several communities in Massachusetts have passed ordinances cracking down on the equipment, including Newton, Somerville, Arlington, Brookline, and Cambridge. Tensions have often reached a boiling point in places with restrictions, often pitting neighbor against neighbor, residents against landscapers, and environmental advocates against yard companies.

The roaring sound of the leaf blowers has even led to violence in Newton. In some cases, bans have spurred backlash with attempts to overturn it or suggested amendments.

Landscapers have bemoaned their inability to use what they regard as the most powerful tool available to clean up yards. Many others — elected officials, residents, and environmental advocates — have pointed to the negative ecological and public health impacts the equipment can have, citing the emissions released into the environment and inefficient use of energy.

Exposure to the toxic compounds released, for example, can increase the risk of respiratory illness and cardiovascular disease, experts have said.

The ban in Marblehead has left some people angry, with commenters on the police department’s Facebook post about the rule changes insisting they will keep using gas-powered leaf blowers — despite the consequences. Others said they felt as though their “rights” were being stripped away.

In response, those in favor of the ban pointed to the pollution caused by the equipment, and noted that it was passed favorably at town meeting.

Gas-powered leaf blowers “send particulates into the air that we breath,” one person wrote.

“The noise is harmful to the operators as well as neighbors and wildlife. I love it that they are finally forbidden,” the person said.

