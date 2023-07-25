After he threw a bullpen session, Red Sox hope Chris Sale’s next step is facing live hitters

The Sox haven’t closed the door to having Sale (5-2, 4.58 ERA, 29 percent strikeout rate in 11 starts) have a relatively short rehab and continue to build up his workload in the big leagues.

The lefthander simulated a two-inning outing in a bullpen session on Monday, a prelude to facing hitters in live batting practice in Worcester on Thursday. Assuming Sale comes through that test unscathed, the Sox would then have Sale — out since early June with a stress reaction in his left shoulder — head out on a minor league rehab assignment next week.

“That’s something we’ve been talking about, how we’re going to do it. Do we want him to come up here and go four after he goes three in the minor leagues? There’s a chance, but nothing we have actually decided,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “We’ve just got to make sure he’s healthy first and then we decide what we’re going to do.”

While Sale is moving forward in his rehab, both Tanner Houck (facial fracture) and Garrett Whitlock (elbow bone bruise) are scheduled to throw bullpens this week.

Story’s next move

Shortstop Trevor Story, who last week started his rehab assignment in his return from a January procedure to place an internal brace in his right elbow, joined Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. He entered the series 2-for-8 with two walks and a homer in the first three games of his rehab assignment, showing impressive fluidity in the field but still in search of his timing at the plate.

Story had been scheduled to play short for the WooSox on Tuesday (the first of three straight days of scheduled starts), but the contest was rained out. Cora said Story, once activated, likely will get regular days off rather than being thrown immediately into everyday duty.

“We have to protect him,” said Cora.

Still, such questions underscore that Story is now within weeks of a return, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said it’s possible he could join the Red Sox before the expiration of his 20-day rehab clock.

“We’ve been so fortunate with this that things have gone so smoothly so far. He feels great. He looks great. We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that,” said Bloom. “You guys know how critical we feel Trevor is to everything we’re trying to do. It should change a lot for us in a good way when he’s back in action.”

Schreiber starts back

Righthander John Schreiber’s return from the injured list came in unexpected fashion. With the Red Sox employing a bullpen game against Atlanta, the team tabbed Schreiber as an opener — the first start of his big league career.

Schreiber, who’d been placed on the injured list in mid-May with what was diagnosed as a teres major strain, expressed excitement to have come out on the other side of what he described as the first injury of his professional career.

“I couldn’t be any happier right now,” said Schreiber (2.12 ERA and 30 percent strikeout rate in 17 big league innings this year). “This is a learning experience for me – what I need to do more to make sure I can prevent injuries like this, do a little bit better with activation of certain muscle groups and stuff. I’m really excited to be able to join the group again.”

Logjam cleared

The decision to trade Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers was made to help clear a middle infield logjam that was intensified when Pablo Reyes completed his 20-day minor league rehab assignment on Sunday. Cora said Reyes — who hit .303/.338/.364 in 27 games before suffering an oblique injury in late June — will play primarily second and short against lefties; he’ll also offer the team depth in centerfield . . . Catcher Reese McGuire, out since late-June with an oblique injury, started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. He was joined there by righthander Corey Kluber, whose rehab assignment was transferred from Portland to the WooSox. Kluber was slated to pitch three innings on Tuesday as a bulk innings reliever behind opener Oddanier Mosqueda, a lefty, before Worcester’s game was rained out . . . Righthander Norwith Gudiño, who was called up for the doubleheader against the Mets on Saturday, was assigned outright from Boston to Worcester . . . The Sox announced the signing of fourth-round pick Justin Riemer, a shortstop out of Wright State, as well as undrafted free agent catcher Drew Erhard from the University of Tampa. Both will report to Fort Myers . . . Righthander Chan-Sol Lee, a top Korean high school pitcher, has an agreement to join the Red Sox. His deal will become finalized when he takes a physical in Fort Myers. Assuming he passes, Lee won’t pitch this year in the Florida Complex League, instead using the time to acclimate to pro ball before an official 2024 debut . . . The Red Sox released their spring training schedule. They’ll open their game schedule on February 23 at JetBlue Park against Northeastern, then commence Grapefruit League play on February 24 in Sarasota against the Orioles. The team will finish its Florida schedule with a game against Atlanta on March 24, then travel to Globe Life Field in Texas for two games against the Rangers on March 25-26 to close out the exhibition season.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.