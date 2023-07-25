Bill Belichick expects Jack Jones to be on the field at Patriots training camp

“Jack will be out there,” Belichick said Tuesday morning when asked about Jones’s situation.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, who’s facing gun charges following a June incident at Logan Airport , is expected to be on the field for the start of training camp, according to New England coach Bill Belichick.

Jones is charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The Patriots will hit the field for their first full squad workout on Wednesday. Jones, 25, is entering his second season with New England. Last year, he had a pair of interceptions.

Belichick addressed a handful of other topics during his press conference:

▪ On whether or not defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who sat out spring workouts because of a reported contract issue, was in the building for the start of camp.

“We’ll find out in an hour or so,” Belichick said. “They’re doing physicals. I don’t do physicals. Doctors do those.”

Belichick was asked if the issue that kept Guy out of the spring workouts has been resolved.

“I hope so. We’ll see,” he said. “It’s football season. Most players play football in football season. We’ll see how it goes.”

▪ The Patriots missed out on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but Belichick shrugged when asked if there was any disappointment about what happened.

“We talked to a number of players from the middle of June until now,” he said. “We talk to other players now. We have so many roster spots; some sign here, some sign somewhere else. When there’s an agreement, there’s an agreement. When there’s not, there are 31 other teams.”

▪ On Aaron Rodgers landing with the Jets: “He’s obviously a great player. Right now, we’re just focused on our training camp and trying to get our team to do things the best we possible can. We can’t worry too much about the 31 other teams.”

▪ On what he expects to see from veteran offensive Trent Brown — who was absent for a portion of the spring workouts — this season: “I expect all the players to go out there and work to perform to their potential and their best level. That’s what we’re all here for. I don’t see any different with any player. He’s been here the last four days. I think he’s ready to go.”

Belichick confirmed that JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed mandatory minicamp has been at Gillette Stadium the last four days as well.

“He’s doing everything everybody’s done,” Belichick said of the wide receiver.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com.