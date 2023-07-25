Braves catch Red Sox in a bizarre third-inning triple play

The Sox were leading 2-1 in the third inning. After Masataka Yoshida reached on an infield single and Adam Duvall walked to start the inning, Triston Casas hit a shallow fly ball into center field.

The Red Sox got caught on the wrong end of a tough-looking triple play against the Braves at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Michael Harris II made the routine catch, but Duvall had thought the ball was going to land and was nearly at second base. Harris fired to Matt Olson at first base for the second out. Meanwhile, Yoshida tagged up at second and gambled by bolting to third base, but Olson was ready, and he threw the ball to Austin Riley who completed the tag out.

According to Baseball Almanac (via Justin Turpin of WEEI), it’s just the third 8-3-5 triple play in MLB history — with the last one coming in 1884. It’s also the first triple play turned by any team this season.