Bronny James is the latest in a series of young athletes to suffer cardiac arrest. Here’s what to know.

James’s case is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes who have suffered sudden cardiac arrest, which is the leading cause of death among young athletes, according to the Mayo Clinic .

Medical staff treated James, 18, on-site at USC before he was transported to a hospital. He was in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit, the spokesperson said.

Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at Southern California Monday, a family spokesperson said Tuesday.

What is cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest occurs when electrical disturbances cause the heart to suddenly stop beating. It may be fatal if not immediately treated, and it can be reversed by CPR and shocks from a defibrillator, according to the American Heart Association.

Estimates vary, but reports suggest that about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year. That number among the general population is about 1 in 1,000 people yearly.

Other instances of cardiac arrest in athletes

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in January, when he collapsed on the field during a Monday night game. Hamlin, 25, was hospitalized after suffering commotio cordis, a rare type of cardiac arrest that results from a blow to the chest at a particular point in the heart’s rhythm.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington and other medical professionals administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to treat Hamlin on the field before he was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati.

Through tears, Hamlin presented Buffalo’s training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs.

Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to Buffalo's training staff at this year's ESPYs after they helped save his life in January. Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP

Prior to James’s collapse Monday, USC’s medical staff had recent experience with such an incident.

Last July, USC freshman forward Vince Iwuchukwu similarly suffered cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

Athletic trainers — including Jon Yonamine, Erin Tillman, and Lauren Crawford — performed CPR on him and shocked him back to life within 45 seconds of his collapse, according to head coach Andy Enfield. Iwuchukwu recovered and made his debut in January.

“They really do an amazing job, not only keeping our players healthy, but when something happens, they do therapy, and when something serious happens like in Vince’s case, they’re ready to respond immediately,” Enfield said in January.

Having quick-responding trainers with immediate access to an AED similarly saved the life of Keyontae Johnson, who suffered cardiac arrest while playing basketball for Florida in 2020. Gators trainer Duke Werner saved Johnson’s life by administering CPR and an AED on-site before he was transferred to a hospital.

“The combination of CPR and having an AED present was a game changer in my life,” Johnson told the Ringer’s Mirin Fader. “I’ve been blessed with so much, and I truly believe my purpose is to save more lives through awareness of SCA and heart disease.”

Doctors later determined that Johnson has an underlying heart condition, but after two years of recovery, he returned to the court. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him at No. 50 in this year’s NBA Draft in July, just three years after his collapse.

Three years after Keyontae Johnson suffered sudden cardiac arrest, the Thunder selected him in the draft. Jamie Squire/Getty

Tragedy in Boston

James’s episode comes almost 30 years to the day that Celtics star Reggie Lewis died from cardiac arrest while shooting baskets at the Celtics’ practice gym on July 27, 1993. He was 27.

Lewis was diagnosed with what some doctors considered a life-threatening heart ailment after he collapsed during an April 29, 1993, playoff game against Charlotte. Doctors determined he suffered from an inherited structural heart defect called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Lewis did not receive the same immediate medical care that saved the lives of James, Johnson, and Hamlin. A bystander performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and CPR on Lewis until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead two hours later.

Myocarditis and cardiac arrest

Other heart conditions, such as myocarditis, can contribute to cardiac death, but such cases do not occur suddenly. Former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscles, in 2020 as a result of contracting COVID-19. The condition can lead to cardiac arrest with exertion.

Rodriguez found himself unable to throw more than 10 pitches in bullpen practice sessions without feeling out of breath, faint, and lethargic. For three months following his diagnosis, Rodriguez was forbidden from partaking in any physical activity. He sat out the rest of the 2020 season and returned in 2021.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.