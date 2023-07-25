Bronny James’s shocking cardiac arrest brings back memories of Reggie Lewis’s death 30 years ago

The situation is scary and stunning. A young man in top physical condition is felled by a heart issue. What’s really eerie is Thursday is the 30th anniversary of the tragic death of Celtic Reggie Lewis because of cardiac arrest while working out at Brandeis University.

James Jr., nicknamed “Bronny,” is just 18 years old, and on Monday he suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC’s Galen Center. His life was saved. He is in stable condition and out of ICU.

Just a few months ago, when LeBron James Jr. committed to play basketball at the University of Southern California, the biggest question was whether he would be good enough to enter the 2024 NBA Draft and become part of the same league as his legendary father.

Lewis’s passing was a painful lesson that nothing can be taken for granted, that life is precious, that even well-conditioned athletes aren’t invincible, that any day that these men and women who sacrifice their bodies walk away safely should be cherished.

But we’re so consumed with performance, with fantasy stats, demanding these warriors be at their best at all times, that we forget the human body is imperfect. We forget that even 24-year-old, lean, six-pack-stomach defensive backs such as Damar Hamlin are not robots. They are capable of defects, susceptible to breaking down.

There are hundreds of cases of high school, college, and professional athletes being felled by heart-related issues. Some who never got the benefit of a second chance, their illness discovered only after death.

It seems that these cases only receive publicity when they are a well-known name or the game is on national television. But if you haven’t heard of Zeke Upshaw, you should have. Upshaw, playing for Grand Rapids of the G-League, collapsed during a March 2018 game and died two days later as a result of cardiac arrest at age 26.

When Upshaw collapsed, there seemed to be more disbelief that he was unconscious and being treated by EMTs. Unfortunately, Upshaw didn’t get a second chance.

Still, the first question that comes to mind with Bronny is how in the world could a person so young suffer cardiac arrest? Unfortunately, it happens more often that we’d like to acknowledge. In February 2020, St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered cardiac arrest on the bench during a timeout. He was treated and survived. That would be his last NHL game.

Lewis was just 27 years old when he defied Celtics’ doctors warnings and continued basketball workouts despite being diagnosed with a serious heart issue. He loved the game so much. He wanted to play so badly that he took the word of one doctor, Gilbert Mudge, who suggested his heart issue was nothing more than a virus.

What we wouldn’t give for Lewis to still be here, to have stepped away after collapsing during that playoff game against Charlotte and realizing his heart was no longer capable of withstanding those rigorous workouts. He, like us, was imperfect. But the love of the game, the ultimate faith in his body that every elite athlete is taught to have, convinced him that he was different. Thirty years later, and the pain has not lessened. Lewis was a hero in the community, someone who gave back, a role model to kids in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, and Mattapan, but also Weston, Lincoln, and Lexington.

He bought his suit at Filene’s Basement and took the train to Boston Garden for his introductory news conference in 1987. The Celtics felt the impact of losing Lewis on and off the court for decades, and the tragedy still brings tears to our eyes.

The uplifting news is that athletics on every level have taken heart health and the possibility of incidents such as Bronny’s and Hamlin’s more seriously. The medical staff of the Buffalo Bills received considerable praise for its fast response to Hamlin after he collapsed during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals. Hamlin is expected to resume his NFL career.

The James family credited the USC medical team’s quick action in helping save Bronny’s life. And maybe he’ll never play competitive basketball again, and that’s OK. He’s here and his life’s purpose may be elsewhere.

And each time a player has a heart issue on the court, field or ice, we are reminded of Reggie Lewis. We are reminded of how young a man he really was, not even close to 30. We are reminded that heart health awareness and technology was antiquated in 1993 compared with now.

We are reminded that these finely tuned athletes, these physical specimens, are indeed human beings with physical flaws and sometimes serious conditions. They are more than just a fantasy starter, or stats on the back of a basketball card.

So let’s root for Damar, pray for Bronny, and shed a tear for Reggie, hoping and wishing incidents such as these never happen again, but also preparing ourselves if they do because we’re all human.

