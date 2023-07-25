Teammates, peers, and fans react to Patrice Bergeron’s retirement

Bergeron’s No. 37 jersey is destined for the TD Garden rafters. Despite almost having his career ended at age 22 by a hit from Flyers defenseman Randy Jones in 2007, Bergeron finishes third among all Bruins in games played (1,294), goals (427), and points (1,040). The preeminent two-way player of his generation, Bergeron is the only player to win the Selke Trophy, given to the NHL’s top defensive forward, six times.

One of the most beloved figures in Boston sports history has called it a career. Star center Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on Tuesday, one day after turning 38 and just over 20 years after the Bruins drafted him 45th overall in 2003.

Fans, former teammates, and NHL peers offered plenty of congratulatory messages and praise for the 2011 Stanley Cup champion.

The stat sheet and accolades only begin to describe Bergeron’s impact as a player and community member in Boston. Here’s how social media reacted to the Bruins’ captain bidding adieu:

Born just outside Quebec City, the 18-year-old rookie was still learning to speak English, but he shined in a commercial alongside former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft, then also in his first full NHL season.

“The amazing people of New England welcomed a young French Canadian who didn’t speak great English and you treated me like one of your own,” Bergeron said in a statement on the NHL website. “I can’t imagine representing a better community or more passionate fan base than the Boston Bruins.”

Meanwhile, the Bruins had a montage ready to celebrate Bergeron, who played his entire 19-year NHL career in Boston. Among the highlights were images from the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2011, the Bruins’ first title in 39 years and Bergeron’s only championship in three Stanley Cup Finals appearances (’11, ‘13, and ‘19).

Though the Bruins came up short in 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, Bergeron etched his name into Bruins lore during the first round of that year’s playoffs. After scoring an extra-attacker goal to tie Game 7 against Toronto with 51 seconds left in the third, he won the series with a rebound in overtime.

Several fans reminisced by sharing footage of the winning goal with one of the greatest radio calls in Boston sports history — Dave Goucher’s “Bergeron! Bergeron!” — in the background.

While other players have been more prolific or won more Stanley Cups, Bergeron’s enduring elegance, competitiveness, and professionalism stuck out not just to teammates and fans but also to esteemed peers throughout the league. Shortly after Bergeron’s announcement, the National Hockey League Players Association released a tribute featuring many of the game’s biggest stars.

Several players highlighted the trouble Bergeron gave them in the faceoff circle. Since the league started keeping track of drops in 1997, no NHLer has been able to match Bergeron, who holds the record for both faceoffs taken (26,206) and faceoffs won (15,182). Bergeron’s win rate (57.9) is second among the 13 players to have taken more than 10,000 faceoffs.

Bergeron was also lauded, for his class on and off the ice. Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News recalled when Bergeron took a moment before a game in 2022 to check in with the Sabres’ Tage Thompson, whose wife, Rachel, had undergone an operation to remove a cancerous mass in her leg.

As the Bruins move on from a disappointing first-round playoff exit after setting a regular-season record for wins (65) and points (135), they must do so without one of their biggest franchise cornerstones of the last two decades. Celtics fans, also reeling from an embarrassing playoff exit, received more promising roster news on Tuesday when Jaylen Brown agreed to a five-year, $304 million “super-max” extension to stay in Boston.

Media personality DJ Bean saw the perfect opportunity to create another “Barbenheimer” meme as summer blockbusters “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” continue to excel after their simultaneous release this past weekend.

However, most reactions from Bruins fans emphasized their gratitude. One fan has ensured motorists tailing his car will see a tribute to Bergeron’s legacy.

The Bruins also released a collection of pre-recorded congratulatory messages from several of Bergeron’s former teammates Tuesday afternoon.

Longtime friend David Krejci was included in the video. He played with Bergeron for 16 seasons in Boston. Like Bergeron, the 37-year-old center said he would need some time in the offseason to decide whether he would retire. The Czechia native has yet to announce whether he will join Bergeron or return for another season.

Patriots David Andrews and Matthew Slater offered congratulations to the Bruins legend

“I can’t really tell you the ins and out of hockey, but I know he’s a great player,” Andrews said. “What an amazing career he’s had, and how fortunate to get to play for such a great organization. … Just the way he’s carried himself in the community and led that team. I think it’s been really impressive.”

“I think he should be celebrated as an icon for the city of Boston and Boston sports,” Slater said. “I think, for me, consistency is the thing that stood out to me about him. I probably was about five or six years into my career before I started really looking at what [the Bruins] were doing. And, obviously, he was a guy that just gave that organization, gave our city, so much consistency. And I think that’s something to celebrate.

“And the other thing I appreciate is the loyalty. With the way pro sports go nowadays, it’s not uncommon for guys to move and go other places. But for him to do it here, for as long as he did, I think is tremendous.”

















