Dealing Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers was a move the Red Sox needed to make

“Thinking about the future and having him here next year, it kind of like starts the process,” Cora said.

Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora labeled the move as the first of many that would get the Sox back into contention.

The Red Sox all but popped champagne last September when Kiké Hernández agreed to a one-year extension last Sept. 6.

Hernández said Bloom promised him the team would get better, otherwise he would not have agreed to the deal. That wasn’t quite how it happened, but it sounded good.

The team’s social media machine quickly went to work raising Hernández’s profile. Anything he did, from playing with his dog to just walking into the ballpark at spring training, was worthy of a post. He became one of the faces of the franchise.

Advertisement

Now, nearly 11 months later, Hernández is part of another transaction aimed at making the team better — his departure.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Hernández was traded to the Dodgers on Tuesday to open a roster spot for Pablo Reyes, a somewhat useful journeyman utility player.

It’s a good move for everybody.

Hernández has hit .222 with a .599 OPS this season and committed 14 errors. Based on bWAR he’s been one of the least valuable players in baseball this season

Hernández has a .505 OPS since June 1 but started four of the nine games since the All-Star break. That was four too many.

Hernández spent six seasons with the Dodgers before he signed with the Sox before the 2021 season. They’ll be happy to have him back and he should be happy to get a fresh start in a familiar place.

Reyes should have been back 10 days ago but the Sox let him stay on a minor league injury rehab assignment while they mulled over what to do. Now the Sox have a better option than running Hernández back out there.

Advertisement

The Sox certainly never intended it to happen this way, but this time a move involving Hernández really may be the start of something positive.

Righthanded reliever John Schreiber was activated off the injured list on Tuesday. That’s a big addition.

Schreiber was used as the opener against the Braves but he will slot back into a late-inning, high-leverage role soon enough. That would allow Josh Winckowski to work multiple innings.

“It really helps,” Cora said.

Chris Sale threw two simulated innings on Monday and is scheduled for live batting practice on Thursday in Worcester. From there, the lefty could start a rehab assignment.

Don’t expect Sale to be in the minors for long. The Sox are leaning toward building up his innings as an opener, something they’ve done with success before.

“It’s nothing we have actually decided,” Cora said.

It seems like an easy call. Given Sale’s extensive injury history, he might as well pitch in the majors while he can instead of wasting pitches in the minors.

Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock are throwing in the bullpen and making their way back. Trevor Story and Reese McGuire are already on rehab assignments.

In the next 2-3 weeks, the Sox could get Houck, McGuire, Sale, Story, and Whitlock back in some form. A competent backup catcher, an All-Star shortstop and three useful pitchers would be welcome additions.

Cora said that if Story feels ready to go next week “we’ll talk about it.” That suggests he’s getting closer.

Advertisement

Whatever role Houck, Sale and Whitlock have doesn’t matter at this point. They’re a better part of the equation than the Triple A pitchers the Sox have been running through lately.

As the trade deadline approaches, there’s enough good momentum to merit additions.

Trading Hernández isn’t what the Sox envisioned. But it was what they needed to do.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.