Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in Connecticut, accused of plotting school shootings

According to documents obtained by TMZ , Hernandez had a court date scheduled for July 7 but is accused of using his ex-girlfriend’s car to drive to Brown University and the University of Connecticut instead. The police said another person told them they believed Hernandez went to the schools to plan shootings.

The arrest took place last Wednesday, according to the department’s police blotter.

Dennis John Hernandez, the older brother of late Patriots star Aaron Hernandez, has been arrested on suspicion of breach of peace and physical threats, according to the Bristol, Conn. police department.

WFSB, a television news station in Hartford, is reporting that according to the warrant, police were concerned that Hernandez appeared to be planning school shootings.

In a statement issued Tuesday, UConn police said they were “aware of initial information” related to Hernandez’s arrest. They said there was “no imminent threat” to the university.

Police said several people came to them in early July claiming Hernandez had been acting erratically.

Among the concerns were several text messages, including one that allegedly read, “we’re taking lives if [expletive] isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

Police said that Hernandez also posted threats on social media. One reportedly read: “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

TMZ reports Hernandez had a standoff with police before his arrest. He told police that he was “on foot, armed and that if we approached him, he would kill us all,” according to the outlet.

Police said Hernandez left a building and “began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side.” He was yelling “shoot me” and ignoring commands from officers, police said.

Police tasered Hernandez and brought him into custody before taking him to a hospital for a medical evaluation, the report says.

Police said Hernandez continued to make threats at the hospital, saying he would kill anyone who profited off his brother, and mentioning ESPN.

Hernandez was booked after being released from the hospital and was held on a $250,000 bond with a hearing scheduled for next week, TMZ reports.

