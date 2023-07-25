DeWanna Bonner delivers 32 points as Sun halt Wings’ five-game winning streak

DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Sun beat Dallas to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak in an 88-83 win.

Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut (18-6) its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter.

Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left.