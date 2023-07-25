scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Sun 88, Wings 83

DeWanna Bonner delivers 32 points as Sun halt Wings’ five-game winning streak

By Associated PressUpdated July 25, 2023, 19 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner did it all down the stretch on Tuesday.Ethan Miller/Getty

DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Sun beat Dallas to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak in an 88-83 win.

Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut (18-6) its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter.

Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left.

The Wings missed seven straight shots down the stretch before Teaira McCowan banked in a jumper with the shot clock winding down. But Bonner restored the six-point lead at the other end. Bonner also made four straight free throws in the final 31 seconds to help secure it.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (13-10) with 25 points. McCowan had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

