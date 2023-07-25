Sherborn native Eli Dershwitz wins gold at fencing world championship

In the semifinal matchup, Dershwitz rallied from a 10-4 deficit to beat Hungarian Áron Szilágyi, the three-time reigning Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion.

Dershwitz, a 2019 Harvard graduate and two-time Olympian, won six bouts at the senior world championships in Milan en route to the title, capped by a 15-6 win over world No. 1 Sandro Bezadze of Georgia.

Sherborn’s Eli Dershwitz made history on the international fencing stage Tuesday, becoming the second American male to win an individual world championship and the first to do so in saber.

Dershwitz joins Miles Chamley-Watson, who won a world title in foil in 2013, as American men to win an individual world title. Dershwitz, who was also the first US man to win a world junior saber title, made his senior worlds debut in 2013 as a rising senior at Dover-Sherborn High School

Dershwitz, 27, followed his older brother, Phil, into fencing as a child and trained at Natick’s Zeta Fencing Club starting when he was 9.

As a Harvard freshman, Dershwitz was named a first-team All-American and finished third at the NCAA championships. He opted to spend the 2015-16 school year training for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He was the youngest member of the US Olympic fencing team that year but fell in the first round of competition.

Dershwitz returned to Harvard and won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2017 and 2018, becoming the first Harvard male fencer to do so.

Dershwitz now serves as an assistant fencing coach at Harvard. He was joined at this year’s senior world championship by three current and former Harvard fencers, including Elizabeth Tartakovsky (saber), Mitchell Saron (saber), and Lauren Scruggs (foil).

