A healthy Rose Lavelle could be just the glue the US needs in World Cup match vs. Netherlands

“I feel like some of the plays that we had were a little forced or rushed. So I think it’s having a little more patience, switching a little bit more, having our movements be a little more synchronized. We’re looking to apply that for this next game and moving forward.”

“I think we saw a lot of glimpses of our potential, but I feel like we weren’t always clicking on the field,” the veteran US forward told reporters in New Zealand.

As she was busy breaking down the challenge of facing the Netherlands in the second game of World Cup group play, Alex Morgan couldn’t help but look back at the opening shutout of Vietnam, a win that could (should) have been so much more lopsided than the 3-0 final.

Advertisement

Morgan didn’t offer up a specific plan on how to do that.

But then again, she didn’t need to.

The answer is obvious: Her name is Rose Lavelle.

If the 28-year-old Lavelle makes an expected full-strength return to the midfield against the Dutch (a knee injury kept her sidelined during much of the leadup to the World Cup), she can be the answer to Morgan’s concerns. With a complete package of skill, speed, effort, and experience, she is just the glue this roster needs.

Did you see her when she subbed in against Vietnam, rattling the crossbar with one sizzling shot and sending a header just over the goal, all after entering in the 69th minute? As usual, she made a difference from the moment she touched the field.

“I think the biggest thing she can bring — and it’s nothing anybody hasn’t said — is her ability to break lines, be creative in that part of the field,” Paula Wilkins tells me from the University of Wisconsin, where she coached Lavelle to four straight All-Big Ten seasons, three All-American selections, and to becoming the school’s first-ever No. 1 overall draft pick in a professional sport.

Advertisement

“That’s the connective piece, that’s the part they’ve been missing. And the other part, which people don’t often recognize, is her work off the ball. If I were this team, I would switch the point of attack, knowing Rose can cover that ground.

“I know people say she’s been out with injury, she won’t be able to do that, but one thing I know about Rose, her physical fitness, her ability to cover ground, that’s never in doubt. I don’t care if she’s been out three months, however long, she’s a machine.

“To be honest, it might be to her advantage, since she’s not as banged up as she might have been.”

There’s been so much to enjoy with the rise of young talent on this US team, from Sophia Smith’s breakout turn against Vietnam to the impressive World Cup debuts of Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma. Yet their arrival as the faces of the next generation of soccer stars has in some ways overshadowed Lavelle, whose performance during the 2019 World Cup title run marked her arrival as a bedrock piece of the puzzle. She was the newbie back then, but she made us all stand up and take notice.

It was Lavelle’s incredible individual effort that doubled the US lead and clinched a second consecutive World Cup title over this same Dutch team, a beautiful finish that alerted the world to her talent.

Advertisement

Dribbling with pace toward the goal, seemingly ready to deliver a pass to a waiting wing, Lavelle all but invited the defense to challenge her. They never did, and when she let loose with a left-footed shot so fierce she tumbled to the field upon its release, the 2-0 win was secured.

“I remember we had just started camp at the time, and we had a big screen up watching the game,” Wilkins said. “I was so nervous. I’d been through all of this with Rose.

“I decided to go to a room by myself. I disappeared. When she scored, I fell to my knees.

“I’ve known Rose since she was 15, and when you see that evolution, the ups and downs, the personality, she’s such a humble kid, she spent hours working on her own on the turf, I know everyone talks about their journey, but she just loves the sport.

“Sometimes things fall right to the right people. And I just thought, ‘All right, she did it.’ ”

Lavelle won’t take anyone by surprise this time, but she could be the same sort of X-factor she was then.

After finally seeing the field after so much rehab, she said she was “so happy,” and acknowledged to reporters, “Any time you’re out for a while, I think you realize just how much you love and miss something.”

There’s another recent quote from Lavelle that says everything about what this tournament means to her.

Advertisement

“I always try to play for my 9-year-old self who fell in love with the game,” she said. “Growing up, the USWNT came and played in Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati … I got to see all these women that I looked up to — Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly.

“It made me want to be in their shoes someday. Literally since third grade I felt like soccer was always my future. I never had a Plan B.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.