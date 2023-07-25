Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to record super-max deal to keep star in Boston

Brown is the 12th player to sign the super-max deal since the incentive was introduced in 2017.

Brown, 26, became eligible to receive the super-max deal when he was named second-team All-NBA this past season after averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Now, he is set to be part of this franchise’s core for the long-term as it continues to pursue its first NBA title since 2008.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million extension with the Celtics, a league source confirmed on Tuesday. It will be the most lucrative contract in NBA history.

The only players to win titles after signing super-max extensions are Stephen Curry, Giannis, and Nikola Jokic.

At 26, Brown has been to the Finals once and the conference finals five times. The only super-max player with as many playoff appearances before signing the deal was James Harden with seven, and two of those were with Oklahoma City, not Houston.

Jayson Tatum will also be super-max-eligible next year.

The collective bargaining agreement allows teams to have two players on designated veteran extensions, but no team has ever done it. If committing 35 percent of the salary cap to one player for five years is enough to discourage some teams, committing 70 percent to two players poses a much heavier long-term burden.

