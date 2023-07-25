Red Sox finalizing trade to send Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers

Hernández, who spent 2014-20 in a super-utility role with the Dodgers, signed a two-year, $14-million deal with the Sox entering the 2021 season. Though he was signed to play second, he ended up moving to center field, where he delivered elite defense and emerged in the second half of the season as one of the more productive leadoff hitters in baseball while helping the Sox to reach the postseason. That October, Hernández was a force, hitting .408/.423/.837 with five homers in 11 games to help propel the Sox to the ALCS.

According to major league sources, Hernández will head back to Los Angeles in exchange for a pair of upper-level minor-league relievers. The move is not yet finalized, but is characterized as being close to completed.

Kiké Hernández, a central part of the Red Sox over the last three seasons, is on the verge of being traded to the Dodgers – the team for whom he became an established big leaguer.

He was unable to sustain that remarkable performance in 2022, instead struggling while dealing with a psoas muscle strain in his back that severely limited his ability. He hit .222/.291/.338 last year. Still, the Sox re-signed him to a one-year, $10-million deal last September, seeing him – once healthy – as a prime candidate for a bounceback season whose positional versatility would help the team build towards 2023.

The departure of Xander Bogaerts and injury to Trevor Story forced Hernández to open the year as the team’s everyday shortstop, but he proved unable to meet the challenge. Hernández hit .222/.279/.320 this season, and his defensive struggles – 14 errors at short, including 12 throwing errors – led him to lose his job as the everyday shortstop in early June.

His ongoing offensive struggles led to a steadily diminishing role, and with the Sox activating middle infielder Pablo Reyes from the injured list on Monday, the Sox had a middle infield crowd of primary shortstop Yu Chang, Hernández, Reyes, and Christian Arroyo, with Story nearing a return. The Sox cleared the logjam by trading Hernández.

While the move wasn’t shocking given his production (or lack thereof) this year, Hernández still had a significant role in the Sox clubhouse. He’d been a central part of the team’s offseason recruiting efforts of free agents this winter, particularly with former Dodgers teammates Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen.

While the Red Sox clubhouse was open, several players wore yellow City Connect Hernández tank tops that had been given away as a recent Red Sox promotion. Turner tweeted three crying emojis as the news disseminated.

