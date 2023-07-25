Lionel Messi doesn’t waste any time in scoring his next two goals for Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The world waited 94 minutes Friday for Lionel Messi to score his first goal for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

In Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United, he scored twice in the first 22 minutes of a 4-0 victory.

Robert Taylor scored Miami’s third goal in the 44th minute, and then again, with Messi setting him up on left side, in the 53rd minute.