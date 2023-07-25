scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Inter Miami 4, Atlanta United 0

Lionel Messi doesn’t waste any time in scoring his next two goals for Inter Miami

By Alanis Thames Associated Press,Updated July 25, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Lionel Messi got to celebrate two more goals Tuesday in Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The world waited 94 minutes Friday for Lionel Messi to score his first goal for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

In Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United, he scored twice in the first 22 minutes of a 4-0 victory.

Robert Taylor scored Miami’s third goal in the 44th minute, and then again, with Messi setting him up on left side, in the 53rd minute.

In the eighth minute, Messi, making his first start for Miami, took a pass from Sergio Busquets, surged forward, and sent a strike off the right post before tapping in his own rebound.

Advertisement

Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi put Miami ahead, 2-0, off a pass from Taylor.

Messi’s short time with Miami has been nothing short of spectacular.

He came off the bench in the 54th minute in his debut last week and delivered a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion decided to take his talents to MLS.

In the 94th minute against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Messi converted a game-winning free kick in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000

Boston Globe Today