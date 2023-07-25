Neither wind, rain delay, nor triple play could derail the Red Sox in a victory over the National League-leading Braves

Sox pitchers stifled Atlanta, the most powerful offense in baseball, while the lineup sustained steady pressure to overcome a memorable act of self-sabotage. The result was a 7-1 victory at sold-out Fenway Park that improved the Sox to an AL-best 21-12 record since June 14.

Through the noise on a night of oddities, the Red Sox — shining yellow in their City Connect uniforms — offered a clear message: Though not in possession of a playoff berth right now, the Sox are willing to stare down baseball’s elite in a push for the postseason.

Red Sox turned yellow. A 100-minute rain delay. A double play on which almost no one seemed to understand what happened. A triple play that took a route untraveled in 139 years. A career reliever making his first start. A longtime starter excelling as a reliever.

John Schreiber, freshly off the injured list and making his first appearance since suffering a teres major strain in mid-May, was tabbed to make the first start of his career, serving as the opener. His opportunity came only after a one-hour, 40-minute delay to the game’s start, the product of a steady downpour through the early evening.

But once the game got underway, though the storm had passed, Schreiber immediately started flailing in deep water.

He loaded the bases with one out on a hit batter, single, and walk, then gave up a run-scoring single by Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy. With the bases still loaded, Schreiber needed a rabbit from a hat. He conjured it in bewildering fashion.

Marcell Ozuna blistered a full-count sinker up the middle, but directly at Christian Arroyo. The second baseman picked the ball, though confusion reigned about whether he’d caught it in the air or short-hopped it. Arroyo ran to second and stepped on the bag as the runner on second (Matt Olson) dove back in. Arroyo saw Murphy straying from first, turned to throw, and more or less spiked the ball into the dirt — a horrible throw that permitted Austin Riley to jog home from third.

But Riley had not stayed on the bag to tag up, instead breaking directly for the plate when he felt Arroyo had short-hopped the ball. And so, what appeared to be a run-scoring play instead became a bizarre double play when Schreiber tossed to third to appeal the timing of Riley’s break from the bag. The double play — an L4, 1-5, for those keeping score — preserved a 1-0 game.

The Sox immediately leapfrogged Atlanta in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back one-out singles by Justin Turner and Rafael Devers (11-pitch at-bat) set the stage for back-to-back two-out walks by Adam Duvall and Triston Casas against Atlanta starter Charlie Morton, with the free pass to Casas — despite two erroneous called strikes from home plate ump Erich Bacchus — forcing in a game-tying run. Arroyo then ripped an infield single down to give the Sox a 2-1 lead.

The Sox seemed poised to add to their advantage in the third, when they opened the frame with a Masataka Yoshida infield single and plunking of Duvall. But when Casas lofted a routine flyball to right-center, utterly baffling decision-making by the runners produced a triple play.

Duvall badly misread the flight of the ball, advanced almost to second, and retreated much too late to beat the throw of centerfield Michael Harris II back to first. Perhaps even more inexplicably, Yoshida — upon seeing Harris throw to first — took off for third. First baseman Olson’s cross-diamond throw beat Yoshida by 20 feet, with third baseman Riley dropping the tag to complete the 8-3-5 triple play — just the second triple play in MLB history and first since 1884 to travel such a path.

Yet in the face of their misdeeds, the Sox didn’t shrink. Instead, they remained aggressive on the bases, a strategy that keyed a pair of two-out runs in the fourth.

Yu Chang walked, stole second, and advanced to third on catcher Sean Murphy’s error before scoring on a Jarren Duran single. Duran then stole second, putting him in position to score on a two-out Devers single to left for a 4-1 lead that ended Morton’s night.

One inning later, Chang delivered another RBI single to give the Sox a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

Yoshida eventually broke the game open by lining a two-run homer (his 12th) to right in the eighth.

That steadily growing advantage owed as much to a Red Sox reliever as it did the offense. Nick Pivetta continued his emergence as a high-leverage long man, taking over for Schreiber in the second inning and delivering five scoreless frames while striking out five, walking one, and allowing just three singles. Since May 28, Pivetta (7-5) has a 1.51 ERA with a whopping 39 percent strikeout rate.

Pivetta’s strong work was followed by scoreless work from Richard Bleier (⅔ of an inning), Chris Martin (one out), and Joely Rodríguez (2 innings).





