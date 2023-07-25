Five charts that show Patrice Bergeron’s contribution to the Bruins over 19 years

Bergeron was drafted by the Bruins in the second round in 2003, and served the last three seasons of his career as team captain. In the last 12 seasons, Bergeron has been awarded the Frank J. Selke Trophy six times, solidifying his status as one of the league’s all-time best two-way forwards.

Bergeron, who won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and two Olympic gold medals representing Team Canada, said in a statement that “this is the right time to step away.”

After 19 years as a Boston Bruin, Patrice Bergeron on Tuesday announced his retirement from professional hockey.

His decision about whether to return for a 20th season has been closely watched by fans.

“As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I,” he said Tuesday.

To mark the end of Bergeron’s NHL career, we look back on the stats that make him a future Hall of Famer.









