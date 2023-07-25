It was a privilege for all to witness the understated elegance and unrelenting competitiveness of Patrice Bergeron

His timing to say goodbye, contrary to his trademark play on the ice, never was going to be right. But here it is, as unavoidable as the clock over center ice running down to 00:00.

His career to be remembered perhaps best for his ability to always be in the right place at the right time, then making the right play time and time again, Bergeron’s parting always portended to be difficult for Bruins fans to imagine and harder to accept.

A Stanley Cup ring on his finger, and space for his No. 37 sweater reserved in the Garden rafters, Patrice Bergeron made it official Tuesday and now begins life, at age 38, as a former Bruin.

Other Bruins have had longer and more glorious careers, won more Cups, scored more goals, played in times when hockey dominated the city’s every conversation, from barroom stool to office water cooler, rather than scrapping for space in the daily paper, on the airways, and in the digisphere.

In the end, the essence of Bergeron’s nearly two-decade stay in Black and Gold truly was his understated elegance and unremitting competitiveness, stitched through both the tapestry of his play and his persona in the rink and when away from the arena.

Though not as big or decorated or prolific, he was the Hub’s version of Jean Beliveau, Le Gros Bill, the exquisite and unflappable Canadiens center who was all but beatified across his 20 years as part of the the Habs dynasty. He never ascended to “St. Patrice” here, but the Bruins were never those Habs, and our religions have changed.

In a sport often charged with peak emotion and sprinkled with lingering Original Six shards of ugliness — the times many of us here like it best — Bergeron spent close to two decades skating through it, and at times seemingly above it. All to arrive here today, with a record six Selke Trophies as the game’s all-time defensive forward, a credential alone worthy of securing that spot that awaits him in the Hall of Fame.

Bergeron, born just outside of Quebec City, endured here through a near-career-ending concussion, a season lost to lockout, the franchise’s seismic trade of Joe Thornton, the bitter disappointment of two failed Cup Finals (’13 and ‘19) and, most recently, this spring’s stunning upset by the Panthers after being part of a run that established NHL records for regular-season wins (65) and points (135).

In the wake of all those trials and setbacks, Bergeron remained as gracious, thoughtful, and even-demeanored as he was the night of June 15, 2011, in Vancouver, when he lifted the Cup inside Rogers Arena after scoring two goals in the Game 7 clincher (4-0) over the Canucks.

“A dream come true,” said a joyful Bergeron, then only 25 years old, with no way of knowing that the franchise’s first title in 39 years would stand as the lone Cup on his résumé.

His other key career stats, prolific franchise numbers for both the regular season and the playoffs, often get taken for granted, in part because Bergeron never scored more than 32 goals or 79 points in a single season.

Goals, like the 61 delivered this season by David Pastrnak, are the game’s eye candy. The sweetness in Bergeron’s game was much more subtle, delicate, his output a product of his metronomic consistency, his determination, will and dedication to, as he often said, “Getting details right.” He was a man of focus, commitment, process and execution.

Upon his retirement, Bergeron departs ranked in the top four among all Bruins for games played (1,294-3rd); goals (427, 2nd); assists (613, 4th) and points (1,040, 3rd).

In the playoffs, he ranks no lower than third, including games (170, 2nd), goals (50, 3rd), assists (78, 3rd) and points (128, tied for 3rd with longtime linemate Brad Marchand).

No one, either as a Bruin or across the league, has been Bergeron’s equal at the faceoff dot, which the NHL first began keeping track of drops won and lost in the fall of 1997. Bergeron leaves as the record holder for faceoffs taken (26,206) and faceoffs won (15,182). Of the 13 NHLers to have taken more than 10,000 faceoffs, Bergeron’s win rate (57.9) stands second only to Rod Brind’Amour (58.7). Now the Canes coach, Brind’Amour took 18,774 faceoffs, or 28.4 percentage points below Bergeron’s all-time tonnage.

Bergeron, a 45th pick in the amateur entry draft in 2003, was twice snubbed at the draft table by his home province Canadiens, the Habs in 2003 placing their draft day bets on Andrei Kostitsyn (10) and Cory Urquhart (40).

Kostitsyn left the NHL at age 27, returned to Belarus, and wrapped up his professional career only two years ago in Czechia, playing for Pardubice. Urquhart, a 6-3 center who played junior hockey in Montreal, never made it to the NHL.

A Nordiques fan as a kid growing up, Bergeron never held a place in his heart for the Habs. For most Nords fans, who saw the franchise pick up for Denver in the summer of 1995 (Bergeron was 10), the Habs were viewed much as the evil empire that Sox fans view the Yankees. Just over three months after that 2003 draft, 18-year-old Patrice Bergeron, that unknown kid not yet fluent in English, entered the Bruins lineup as a winger, riding on a line centered by fellow Quebecois Marty Lapointe.

Now 20 years gone by, the time has come for the Hub to bid the Quebec kid adieu.

That time was never going to be right. Now that it’s here, it feels it went by too fast, the end too abrupt, yet overall a career that was for all of us a privilege to witness.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.