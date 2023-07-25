Photos: Looking back at Patrice Bergeron’s impressive 19-year career with the Bruins

Patrice Bergeron announced Tuesday that he is retiring after 19-year career with the Bruins.

Bergeron, who turned 38 Monday, spent the last three seasons as the Bruins captain. He helped guide the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011 and won a pair of Olympic gold medals with Team Canada. The Bruins drafted him in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

In his 19th season, Bergeron put up 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games. He won his record-extending sixth Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward in June. He was nominated for the honor 12 times, prompting many to suggest the NHL should consider changing the name of the award.