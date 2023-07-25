Photos: Looking back at Patrice Bergeron’s impressive 19-year career with the Bruins

P atrice Bergeron announced Tuesday that he is retiring after 19-year career with the Bruins. Bergeron, who turned 38 Monday, spent the last three seasons as the Bruins captain. He helped guide the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011 and won a pair of Olympic gold medals with Team Canada. The Bruins drafted him in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft. In his 19th season, Bergeron put up 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games. He won his record-extending sixth Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward in June. He was nominated for the honor 12 times, prompting many to suggest the NHL should consider changing the name of the award. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights of Bergeron’s nearly two decades on Causeway Street. Read more about Bergeron’s storied career and retirement Bergeron hoists the Stanley Cup in front of hometown fans at TD Garden before the 2011 season opener (Oct. 6, 2011). Globe photo by Stan Grossfeld/Bergeronthink An emotional Bergeron salutes the Bruins fans at the end of their 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the final game of Bergeron's career (April 30, 2023). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Bergeron leaves the Garden ice at the end of his last game, which the Bruins lost in overtime, 4-3 (April 30, 2023). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates with Brad Marchand (63) and Bergeron after Bergeron's power play goal tied the game a 2-2 during the third period of a Stanley Cup Playoff game (April 26, 2023). Barry Chin/Globe Staff Former Bruins great Johnny Bucyk presents the John P. Bucyk Trophy to Bergeron for his work with charities before the start of a game (March 30, 2023). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Bergeron plays with one of his kids on the ice at Fenway Park (Jan. 1, 2023). Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff In a pregame ceremony, Bergeron acknowledges a standing ovation as he is honored for his 1000th career point (Dec. 16, 2022). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Bergeron leads the Bruins onto the ice for a pre-game skate before they face the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 7 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (May 14, 2022). Matthew J Lee/Globe staff Brad Marchand congratulates Bergeron after his fourth goal in one game (Nov. 4, 2021). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff The crowd goes wild and the Bruins celebrate after Bergeron (visible in the center next to Zdeno Chara) scored in the second overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory and a 3-0 lead over Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference Finals (June 5, 2013).
Jim Davis/Globe Staff Bergeron celebrates after scoring a shorthanded goal in the second period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals (June 15, 2011). Jim Davis/Globe Staff As he rides on a duck boat with teammates and the Stanley Cup, Bergeron tosses a souvenir ball to the fans along the left field line (June 19, 2011). Jim Davis/Globe Staff Bergeron has his turn with the Stanley Cup before 2011-12 NHL regular season opener (Oct. 6, 2011). Jim Davis Bergeron skates with the puck against Finland on day nine of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics (Feb. 16, 2014). Lars Baron Bergeron takes the ice during team introductions for the 2021 home opener (Oct. 16, 2021). Barry Chin/Globe Staff Bergeron gets a pat on the head from Adam McQuaid after scoring a first-period goal (Oct. 22, 2015). Globe staff photo by Stan Grossfeld Bergeron celebrates with the crowd after scoring in the second period to put Boston up 2-0 over Chicago in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals (June 17, 2013). Jim Davis/Globe Staff Bergeron smiles in front of a display case containing his Olympic jersey and gold medal from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics (March 2, 2010). Jim Davis/The Boston Globe Bergeron celebrates after scoring to put Boston ahead 2-0. Zdeno Chara, playing for Ottawa, looks back to the net in disbelief (March 16, 2006). Davis, Jim Globe Staff Bergeron gives his jersey to a young fan on the ice (April 7, 2007). Justine Hunt Bergeron poses after Providence Bruins practice (Jan. 7, 2005). Mary Beth Meehan A young fan takes her photo with Bergeron at the Bruins Pro Shop at TD Garden (Nov. 24, 2008). Michele McDonald Bergeron smiles during the first day of training camp for veterans (Sept. 13, 2007). CHIN, BARRY GLOBE STAFF PHOTO Bergeron and Marco Sturm celebrate after Bergeron scored in overtime for a win over Toronto (Nov. 16, 2006). CHIN, BARRY GLOBE STAFF PHOTO