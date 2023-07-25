After a brilliant career, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retires: ‘I know in my heart that this is the right time’

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player,” Bergeron wrote.

“As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love.”

His No. 37 will soon hang forever above the Garden ice alongside other Boston greats, including Eddie Shore (No. 2), Lionel Hitchman (3) Bobby Orr, (4), Aubrey “Dit” Clapper (5), Phil Esposito (7), and Cam Neely (8), Johnny Bucyk (9), Milt Schmidt (15), Rick Middleton (16), Terry O’Reilly (24), and Ray Bourque.

The preeminent two-way center of his generation, Bergeron, who turned 38 Monday, spent the last three seasons as Boston’s captain, though his leadership was evident the day he arrived on Causeway Street.

In his 19th season, Bergeron put up 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games. He missed four games in the playoffs because of a herniated disc in his back, scoring one goal in three games against the Panthers.

For a player who, along with Zdeno Chara, hauled the Black and Gold out of its post-Ray Bourque and Joe Thornton malaise, statistics alone are not a proper measure of Bergeron’s impact on the franchise. He is third among all Bruins in games played (1,294), goals (427), and points (1,040), and fourth in assists (613). The only names ahead of him on those lists: Bourque and Johnny Bucyk (games played); Bucyk and Phil Esposito (goals); Bourque, Bucyk and Bobby Orr (assists); and Bourque and Bucyk (points).

In the playoffs, he ranked second in games (170) and third in goals (50), assists (78) and points (128). He scored 10 playoff game-winners (third in Bruins history, one behind Cam Neely and Brad Marchand). Bergeron’s Game 7 overtime strike in the 2013 first round against Toronto, which followed his extra-attacker tying goal with 51 seconds left in the third, was an all-time Bruins playoff moment, and created one of the greatest radio calls in Boston sports history (Dave Goucher’s “Bergeron! Bergeron!”).

After he gave his status update on Tuesday, three pressing questions emerge:

• When will the NHL rename the Selke Trophy after him? The best defensive forward of his generation and arguably the best two-way center of all-time, Bergeron passed Hall of Famer Bob Gainey in 2022 when he set a league record for Selke wins and he received his sixth at the 2023 awards ceremony on June 26 in Nashville.

• When will the club retire his No. 37? Clearly, no one will ever wear that sweater again, given Bergeron’s unmatched run of excellence in this town.

• When Bergeron takes his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame, three years after his retirement, how close to unanimous will the voting be? His Stanley Cup (2011), gold medals for Canada in the Olympics (2010, 2014), World Championships (2006) and World Junior Championship (2005), and his membership in the ultra-exclusive Triple Gold club make him one of the strongest Hall of Fame candidates in years. His class and grace on and off the ice make it a no-brainer.

Like David Krejci, his longtime teammate and center-par-excellence who has yet to decide if he will return for the 2023-24 season, Bergeron played 2022-23 on a remarkably team-friendly deal. Bergeron earned $2.5 million in salary, with another $2.5 million in performance bonuses. The latter, combined with Krejci’s achievement-based earnings ($2 million in bonuses beyond his $1 million salary), had the Bruins moving a league-high $4.5 million in salary cap overages to their 2023-24 books.

While Bergeron’s peers have signed contracts worth eight figures annually, Bergeron has played his entire career on modest deals. He has never cost the Bruins more than $6.875 million annually against the salary cap, or more than $8.75 million, according to CapFriendly. That website estimated he has earned north of $96 million in NHL contracts.

After his career nearly ended at age 22 because of a dirty hit from behind by Flyers defenseman Randy Jones in 2007, Bergeron became a quietly fierce advocate in the fight against concussions and for mental health, even as he played through a litany of below-the-shoulder injuries, including a car-crash list (cracked rib, torn cartilage, punctured lung, separated shoulder) in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final.

Succeeding Chara as captain in 2021 – the former considered Bergeron, an alternate for 14 seasons, his equal in leadership – Bergeron led the Bruins with an empathetic bent, a focus on family (he and his wife, Stephanie, live in Newton with four young children), and a devotion to the club’s process. Brad Marchand, his linemate since 2010 and the obvious choice to succeed him wearing the ‘C’, was taking mental notes.





