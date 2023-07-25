A look back at Patrice Bergeron’s memorable 19-year career — all with the Bruins

He finishes his career in top five for the franchise in several categories, including third in games played (1,294); third in goals (427); fourth in assists (613) and third in points (1,040).

With the offseason in full swing, Bergeron announced that he has decided to call it a career , 20 years after the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft with the 45th pick.

After the Bruins’ record-breaking season came to an abrupt end with a first-round exit to the Florida Panthers, captain Patrice Bergeron told reporters that he would take some time to decide if he would return.

Here is a look at some of the memorable moments from Bergeron’s time as a member of the Black and Gold.

Oct. 15, 2003

Playing in his fourth game, Bergeron records his first NHL point when he assists on Brian Rolston’s goal at Dallas. He would record his first goal three days later in Los Angeles

April 2006

In just his second season, Bergeron scores 31 goals in 81 games, reaching the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Highlights included his first overtime winner on Jan. 16 against Anaheim, and a three-point night on March 21 in which reached 100 points. He was named an alternate captain ahead of the following season.

Oct. 27, 2007: Suffers season-ending concussion

Patrice Bergeron was motionless on the ice after a hit by Philadelphia's Randy Jones in 2007. Kamerman, David Globe Staff

In just the 10th game of the season, Bergeron was hit from behind by Philadelphia’s Randy Jones and crashed into the boards face first. He suffered a broken nose and a concussion on the play, and was knocked unconscious. Team medical personnel rushed onto the ice, cut away his gloves and uniform, taped his legs together and taped his arms across his chest before he was stretchered off the ice. He would miss the rest of the season

Dec. 20, 2008: Suffers another concussion

Bergereon registered four goals and 14 assists in his first 31 games in his return to the ice for the 2008-09 season, reaching 200 points on Nov. 19 with a pair of assists against Buffalo. But he suffered another concussion when he collided with future teammate Dennis Seidenberg, then with the Carolina Hurricanes, and was out for a month.

Jan. 1, 2010

Playing in his first Winter Classic against the Flyers, Bergeron fed Marco Sturm for the game-winner as the Bruins prevailed, 2-1 at Fenway Park.

2010-11 season

There were plenty of highlights for Bergeron in his seventh season, beginning on Oct. 28 when he scored his 100th goal in a 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs. On Dec. 23, he registered his 300th career point with a shorthanded goal against the Thrashers. And on Jan. 11, 2011, he had his first career hat trick in a 6-0 win over the Senators. But those were all just a prelude to the postseason.

June 15, 2011: Wins the Stanley Cup

Patrice Bergeron, Mark Recchi, and Brad Marchand celebrated Marchand's second goal of the night on an empty netter in the closing minutes of Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. CHIN, BARRY/GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

Bergeron scored twice in Game 7 as the Bruins captured their first Stanley Cup in 38 years with a 4-0 win over the Canucks. Bergeron tallied six goals and 14 assists in the postseason run.

April 7, 2012

Bergeron closed out the 2011-12 regular season in style, recording three points to reach 400 for his career.

The Bruins would lose to the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs in seven games, but Bergeron would be named the winner of the Frank Selke Trophy for first time, The award is given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game as judged by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

May 13, 2013: Scores game-winning and game-tying goals in Game 7 against Leafs.





Zdeno Chara hugged Patrice Bergeron after Bergeron scored the game winner in Game 7 against Toronto in overtime. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Boston Globe

One month removed from the Boston Marathon bombing, the Bruins trailed Toronto 4-1, but had managed to pull within a goal late in the third period. Bergeron sent the game to overtime when he scored with 50.2 seconds remaining, then added another six minutes into the extra session to set off a raucous celebration.

The Bruins would get back to the Stanley Cup Final, but lost to the Blackhawks in six games. Bergeron was injured in the first period of Game 5 and missed the rest of the contest with a broken rib.

He was back in action for Game 6, but was admitted to a hospital immediately after with a punctured lung that was caused either by the broken rib or a nerve-blocking injection. It was also later revealed that he had a separated shoulder.

Patrice Bergeron saluted the fans after the Bruins lost Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Oct. 25, 2014

In a 4-3 win over the Leafs, Bergeron recorded a pair of assists to eclipse 500 points. Later in the season, he reached 200 goals on Feb. 22, 2015, when he scored the opening goal of a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Feb. 20, 2016

Nearly one year after reaching 200 goals, Bergeron has a pairs of assist to register his 600th point in a 7-3 win over the Stars. He would go on to set a career-high in goals with 32 to go along with 36 assists.

Jan. 6, 2018

Bergeron reached 700 points in impressive fashion, getting his second hat trick, and finishing with four goals on the night, in a 7-1 thrashing of the Hurricanes. Less than two weeks later, he had another hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Oct. 8, 2018

In what would be another remarkable season for Bergeron and the Bruins, he records his fourth hat trick in just the third game of the season in a 6-3 win over the Senators.

Dec. 22, 2018

After missing a month with a “rib and sternoclavicular injury”, Bergeron returns to score a pair of goals to reach 300 in a 5-2 win over the Predators.

Feb. 5, 2019

Playing in his 1,000th game, Bergeron scores a pair of goals in a 3-1 win over the Islanders. After being honored four days later before the Bruins faced Kings, Bergeron grabbed the spotlight with the overtime goal for a 5-4 win over Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

March 16, 2019

In a victory over the Blue Jackets, Bergeron reached 800 points on a power play goal, then assisted on Brad Marchand’s winner in overtime.

June 2019: Another trip to the Stanley Cup Final

David Pastrnak, left, celebrated with Patrice Bergeron after Bergeron scored on a power play in Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After setting a career high in points for the regular season with 32-47—79, Bergeron follows with a career-high nine postseason goals to go with eight assists in 24 games as the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final. They fall short, losing to the Blues in seven games.

Oct. 27, 2019

Bergeron had his fifth career hat trick in a 7-4 win over the Rangers, then recorded his 500th assist less than week later in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Nov. 2.

March 5, 2020

In what would turn out to be one of the final games of the regular season with the pandemic bringing the sports world to a halt less than a week later, Bergeron becomes the sixth Bruin to record six 30-goal seasons, joining Phil Esposito, Rick Middleton, Johnny Bucyk, Cam Neely, and Peter McNab.

Jan 7, 2021

With the Bruins parting ways with longtime captain Zdeno Chara, Bergeron was the obvious choice to wear the C on his jersey. But before they made the move official, the Bruins had some fun, with general manager Don Sweeney announcing that the team’s new captain would be Brad Marchand.

Feb. 3, 2021

Bergeron’s goal 31 seconds into overtime capped a four-point night and gave him his ninth overtime winner in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.

April 5, 2021

One night after moving past Rick Middleton into fourth on the Bruins all-time scoring list with a power play goal against the Flyers, Bergeron reached 900 points and recorded his sixth hat trick in a 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Nov. 4, 2021

Bergeron accounts for four of his team’s five goals in a 5-1 win over the Red wings, recording his seventh hat ticks and his second four-goal game.

Dec. 11, 2021

With a pair of assists in a 4-2 win over the Flames, Bergeron moves ahead of Phil Esposito for fourth on the franchise list.

April 28, 2022

Bergeron reached 400 goals in style, getting is eighth hat trick in the regular season finale to join Bucyk, Esposito, and Middleton as the only Bruins to make it to 400.

June 5, 2022: Wins Selke Trophy for record fifth time

Including the 2023 season, Bergeron has been named a finalist for the trophy 12 consecutive seasons.

He first won it in 2012, as well as 2014, 2015, and 2017.

Aug. 8, 2022

Saying that Boston is his home, Bergeron announces that he is returning for a 19th season.

Oct. 18, 2022

It would go down as a 7-5 loss, but Bergeron moves past Middleton for third on the Bruins’ all-time goals list at 403 when he nets one in the third period.

Nov. 7, 2022

Bergeron’s leadership was put to the test when the Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, a defensive prospect who admitted to bullying and racial abuse of a developmentally disabled peer.

The captain made it clear where he stood when asked what he said to management when consulted about the move.

“As a person but also as a team, we stand for integrity and inclusion and diversity, obviously. That was the first thing that came out of my mouth, was that it goes against what we are as a culture and as a team. And for me as a person.”

The Bruins reversed course and parted ways with Miller two days later.

Nov. 21, 2022

It certainly didn’t sound like a road game for the Bruins when Bergeron recorded his 1,000th point against the Lightning at Amalie Arena. After assisting on Brad Marchand’s goal in the second period, Bergeron was swarmed by teammates, with the visitors’ bench emptying out onto the ice to celebrate, while both Bruins and Lightning fans treated him to a standing ovation.

The Bruins would salute Bergeron with a pregame ceremony on Dec. 17.

Jan. 7, 2023

With two assists in a 4-2 win over the Sharks, bergeron moves past Esposito for third for most points in Bruins’ history.

April 30, 2023

Bergeron plays his final game in a Bruins uniform. Boston, after finishing its record-breaking regular season, is knocked out of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

July 25, 2023

Bergeron retires.





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.