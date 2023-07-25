Patriots positional outlook: Special teams really needed a makeover, and they got one

With training camp starting, we are providing a position-by-position breakdown of where the Patriots stand. Today, it’s the specialists.

3: The Patriots yielded three kick returns for touchdowns in 2022, a franchise record.

362: The amount of yardage Jones amassed on punt returns last season, best in the league. That was in addition to his 645 yards on kick returns, fifth in the NFL. Jones was the only one to finish in the top five in both categories.

440: The number of points Folk has tallied in his four years in a New England uniform, seventh on the all-time franchise list. (He’s 2 points behind Tony Franklin.)

The skinny: For so many years, the Patriots won games on the margins, consistently exploiting special teams weaknesses better than any other team in the league. In 2022, that was flipped on its head. Their special teams struggled, committing the sort of gaffes that traditionally plagued opponents. Sloppy play cost the Patriots on several occasions, as they were at or near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories, and even allowed a blocked punt for the first time in three years.

As a result, they attempted a full special teams makeover, becoming the first team in 23 years to take a kicker and a punter in the same draft. They imported Chris Board, considered one of the best special teamers in the league.

Those players join Jones, who became one of the best returners in the NFL as a rookie and should do his part to help tilt the field again. We’ll see if the moves make a difference for special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

How this position rates vs. the rest of the league: Jones is an elite returner, a game-changer who provided a jolt in all three phases of the game in 2022. But you’d be hard-pressed to find someone other than him and Slater who earned a passing grade for their work last season.

Based on the way things ended last year, this group is among the bottom third in the league. However, Jones should continue to strike fear into opponents. Slater, Schooler, and Board should form the rest of the core.

And some new faces could help turn things around, including Joe Judge. Don’t sleep on the idea that Judge, apparently freed from his offensive responsibilities, could provide some guidance. Anything to help guide New England special teams back to the lofty perch they once enjoyed.

Quote of note: “It’s hard to process. I’ve been playing this game a long time. I’ve never been a part of anything like that.” — Slater, speaking with reporters after last year’s regular-season finale when the Patriots yielded a pair of kick returns for touchdowns against the Bills.

Biggest story lines: Can the Patriots regain some of the special teams mojo they lost over the last couple of years? Will Jones build on his electrifying 2022? And will Ryland succeed Folk this year?

