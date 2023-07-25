Philippines pulls upset over co-host New Zealand in World Cup debut

Sarina Bolden scored the historic match-winner in the 24th minute and goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel — one of 18 U.S.-born or based players in the Philippines squad — produced a tireless performance to frustrate New Zealand as it desperately tried to rally.

The New Zealanders only five days earlier had celebrated their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup.

Philippines made history at its first Women’s World Cup with its first goal and first win Tuesday, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand, 1-0, at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

For the tournament co-hosts, the jubilation that surrounded their 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener and transformed a rugby-mad nation into one suddenly besotted by soccer, melted away too soon.

A victory over Philippines would have meant New Zealand was the first of 32 teams at this World Cup to advance beyond the group stage.

But after conceding Bolden’s goal against the run of play, New Zealand was unable to recover. It had enjoyed 80 percent of possession before Santa Clara-born Bolden scored from the Philippines’ first shot on goal.

New Zealand ended with 67 percent of possession and 14 shots on goal to the Philippines’ three, but couldn’t find an equalizer, let alone a winner.

Hannah Wilkinson went close on a couple of occasions and Jacqui Hand hit the post in the 64th. In the cruelest blow for the home team, Wilkinson crossed in the 68th to Hand, who headed into the net for what appeared to be goal.

But a review showed Wilkinson was a fraction offside and the goal was disallowed. For the rest of the match, McDaniel was a sentinel in front of the Philippines’ goal.

“I’ve got everyone else’s tears all over my eyes, it’s so emotional,” said Philippines coach Alen Stajcic. “You saw how long New Zealand had to wait for its first win — six World Cups — and [for Philippines] to get it today was incredible.

“We made our own luck but we also had a lot of luck. New Zealand were on the front foot the whole game and deserved something. But football is cruel sometimes.”

When the final whistle sounded after five minutes of added time in which McDaniel pulled off two outstanding saves, there was only joy and celebration for the Philippines.

New Zealanders, so optimistic after the win over Norway, were briefly shaken, silent but at last the saluted their team. A loss was unexpected but not terminal. Switzerland and Norway had a 0-0 draw later Tuesday in Hamilton in a result that leaves all four teams in Group A still able to advance.

The Swiss lead with four points, New Zealand and the Philippines each have three and Norway has one.

New Zealand will play Switzerland and Philippines is against Norway on Sunday.

“We were dominating the game tonight, we were keeping the ball,” New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said. “There were too many unforced turnovers. We didn’t see those turnovers in our game against Norway.

“We can be more prepared against Switzerland. The tournament is not over yet — we’ll keep fighting.”

Switzerland draws vs. Norway

Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway in a Group A match in Hamilton, New Zealand, as the Norwegians played without star striker Ada Hegerberg because of injury.

Hegerberg was initially listed to start, but the team announced during the match that the former Ballon d’Or winner was unable to play after experiencing “a feeling in the groin” toward the end of her pre-match warmups.

The Norwegians could have used her to break open a scoreless game. In her place, Sophie Roman Haug started the match as a striker. But Roman Haug’s Women’s World Cup debut proved to be a fruitless one. She was substituted in the 73rd minute for Karina Saevik.

Switzerland and Norway each had their share of opportunities to score a decisive opener throughout the match, but it was Norway that forced Thalmann to come up with four saves.

Colombia wins opener, coach sits out

Colombia won its opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2-0 over South Korea in Sydney, Australia, as Las Cafeteras head coach Nelson Abadía served the first of a two-game suspension.

Colombia’s manager since 2017, Abadía received a red card at the end of the 2022 Copa América Femenina final for arguing with a match official. A spokesman for CONMEBOL, the governing body for South America’s international tournaments, did not provide any other details about the incident.

The red card was equivalent to a two-game suspension, which meant Colombia’s first two games in Group H at the Women’s World Cup. Abadía will also miss the game against Group H favorite Germany on Sunday.

“He’s kind of like the dad of the team,” Colombian midfielder Elexa Bahr said. “But I don’t think it affected us at all. We all came to win the first game and that’s what we did.”

Angelo Marsiglia is filling in for Abadía.

“He was always there to provide us with the best conditions,” said Colombian forward Linda Caicedo said. “He was very clear with what we had to do and to establish an order on the pitch.”

Caicedo, at 18 one of the many teenagers playing in this World Cup, scored in the 39th minute in Tuesday’s match.

Caicedo is the tournament’s youngest goal-scorer thus far. She debuted with the Colombian senior team at 14 and beat cancer at 15, and this is the biggest tournament of her career.

South Korea’s teen idol sets mark

Throughout South Korea’s Women’s World Cup opener against Colombia, players stayed loose behind the goal. Early in the 78th minute, one player broke away from the group. Casey Phair, at 16 years and 26 days, stepped onto the field and became the youngest player to do so in a World Cup — women’s or men’s.

“Going on, I was really, really nervous,” said Phair, who has an American father and a South Korean mother and was raised in New Jersey. “It was a scary moment, but then going on and running around, I think it just settled in.”

The record previously was held by the late Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old when she played for Nigeria in the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

In the 17 minutes she spent on the field, Phair was near the ball at all times, competing with Colombian players for possession every chance she got.

“She deserved the chance to play,” said South Korea’s head coach Collin Bell. “She trained really well, just as well as anybody. I wanted to throw her on to give her that experience.”

Phair’s next chance to play comes Sunday, when the Taegeuk Ladies take on Morocco in Adelaide, Australia.







