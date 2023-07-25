Game 101: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will be back in action when they open a two-game series with the Braves Tuesday night.

The Sox are coming off a series win against the Mets, taking two of three to improve to 18-12-2 in series play, including 10-6-0 at Fenway Park.

Atlanta owns the best record in MLB at 64-34, and will send Charlie Morton to the mound. The Sox have not announced a starter for what will be another bullpen game, although Nick Pivetta is expected to come on in a relief role.