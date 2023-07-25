Game 101: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will be back in action when they open a two-game series with the Braves Tuesday night.
The Sox are coming off a series win against the Mets, taking two of three to improve to 18-12-2 in series play, including 10-6-0 at Fenway Park.
Atlanta owns the best record in MLB at 64-34, and will send Charlie Morton to the mound. The Sox have not announced a starter for what will be another bullpen game, although Nick Pivetta is expected to come on in a relief role.
Lineups
BRAVES (64-34): TBA
Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (10-7, 3.36 ERA)
RED SOX (53-47): TBA
Pitching: TBA
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Morton: Jorge Alfaro 2-15, Christian Arroyo 2-4, Triston Casas 0-1, Yu Chang 0-2, Rafael Devers 6-31, Jarren Duran 2-5, Adam Duvall 3-11, Kiké Hernández 1-5, Justin Turner 5-15, Alex Verdugo 5-10, Masataka Yoshida 0-3
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers has 31 home runs in Interleague play since the start of 2019, most in the AL and second in MLB to the Mets’ Pete Alonso, who has 37.
Notes: The Sox have won eight of their last nine home games, outscoring opponents 53-29 in that span. … They have recorded at least 10 hits 44 times this season, second-most to the Rangers, who have done it in 50 games. … Morton is 8-1 with a 3.95 ERA over 14 career starts against the Red Sox. … The teams split a two-game series in May, with Morton getting the win after he allowed just two runs while striking out seven in six innings.
