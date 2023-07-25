Saquon Barkley, Giants reportedly agree to terms on a one-year contract

Because the team and Barkley did not agree to a deal before the deadline for franchised players to agree to long-term deals, he would have had to play this season under the $10.091 million franchise tender. Although the guaranteed pay on Barkley’s deal is the same as the tender, the Giants will add $900,000 in incentives, according to Pro Football Talk, that will boost the total he can earn to $11 million, with $2 million payable now. After this season, the Giants can either apply the franchise tag again, sign him to a long-term contract or allow him to become a free agent.

The deal with Barkley, according to the NFL Network and ESPN, is worth up to $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus. It means that Barkley should be present when Giants veterans report for training camp Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants reportedly have reached agreement on a one-year deal that takes him out of the mix of running backs expressing unhappiness about their compensation.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Barkley, 26, was fourth in the NFL with a career-best 1,312 rushing yards, with 10 touchdowns and 57 receptions in 2022. The second overall draft pick out of Penn State in 2018, he has played in 60 games over five seasons and was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement

Barkley was in a group of top running backs who recently expressed displeasure about how their value is viewed by front offices. Barkley, according to ESPN, participated in a Zoom call with some other running backs organized, according to Pro Football Talk, by the Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler. All of them, plus the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, had tweeted over the last week about their compensation.

Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree on extension; Zack Martin becomes camp holdout

The Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, locking up the player who led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021.

Advertisement

The Diggs news on reporting day for camp came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a holdout, a person with knowledge of Martin’s decision told The Associated Press.

The six-time All-Pro is seeking a reworked contract, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the talks.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

Jones danced around questions about Martin with various versions of “no comment” during his annual camp-opening news conference in Oxnard, Calif. Martin could be fined $50,000 per day for not reporting.

“I don’t want to get into what we are doing here or not doing,” Jones told reporters after the formal part of the news conference was over. “I just want to say that he is in our plans.”

Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney has surgery for torn meniscus in his knee

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee.

However Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit.

“There is a chance for the first game, but we’ll see,” Reid said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll just have to see how other recovery goes with him. But he’s bound and determined he’s gonna be there for the first game. We’ll see how it goes.”

Advertisement

Toney tweaked his knee just minutes into Sunday’s opening practice of the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University. Toney was receiving punts during warmups when he injured the cartilage in his knee. Reid said Toney previously had surgery on the same knee while with the New York Giants.

“He might have had a little something in there anyways, and it just caught a little bit more,” Reid said. “So you take care of those things.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared for start of training camp following offseason elbow surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General manager John Lynch said that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

“Brock’s cleared and ready to go,” Lynch said. “He’s been cleared. He’s going to be without restrictions. Having said that, we’re sticking to and adhering to a plan. He got after it the last couple days and we upped his pitch count. We believe in that plan.”

The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won’t have him throw more than two days in a row so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice Wednesday after throwing the past two days.

But Purdy is expected to resume his role as starter with the first team at practice Thursday, with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold sharing first-team reps when Purdy can’t go.

Advertisement

The 49ers are expected to start camp without 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on the field. Bosa is seeking a long-term contract and could be in line for the richest deal of any defensive player.