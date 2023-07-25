3 workers drown in drainage system at a waste disposal company in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Three workers at a waste disposal and recycling company in southern Germany died on Tuesday apparently drowning in a drainage system, police said.

The accident happened at the company's premises in the Weyarn municipality, southeast of Munich, on Tuesday morning, Bavarian police said in a statement.

One of the men was working in a water-filled drain, and two colleagues who had lost contact with him climbed in to help him. There was no further sign of life from the three.