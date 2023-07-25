77 people are injured, 5 critically, after 2 buses collide at a South African university

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 77 people were injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, police and transport authorities said.

One of the buses was a university vehicle ferrying students between campuses at the University of Johannesburg. The other was a city bus.

Metro Bus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said that five people suffered critical injuries in the crash, and all 77 of the injured were hospitalized. Both drivers were among those taken to the hospital, he said.