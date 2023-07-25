China’s foreign minister is removed after a month of silence

“The suddenness and opacity surrounding Qin’s dismissal demonstrates the volatility that has now become a feature of China’s political system under Xi,” said Jude Blanchette, the holder of the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

But in a sign of the capriciousness of China’s elite politics, Qin was abruptly removed as foreign minister Tuesday after having disappeared from public view for 30 days. The move ended the career of a diplomat who had leaped to the top as one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted rising stars.

Only five weeks ago, China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, was at the center of an important restoration of high-level diplomacy in US-China relations: He shook hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, and accepted an invitation to visit the United States.

The official decision that Qin had been replaced — and his spot taken by former foreign minister Wang Yi — capped weeks of speculation about his fate. Early on, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed Qin had health problems. But the brief announcement from the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, a council of China’s legislature that formally appoints senior government officials, did not mention health or any other reasons.

The lack of clarity appears sure to fan speculation among Chinese commentators about the circumstances behind one of the most dramatic falls of a high-flying Chinese official in recent times. His fate has become a huge topic of speculation on social media, with many commentators focusing on his personal life and a potentially compromising relationship while he was an ambassador in the United States.

Whatever the veracity of those theories, Qin’s downfall is an awkward moment for Xi, who catapulted Qin into his powerful role as minister ahead of other older, longer-serving diplomats.

“If people wanted displayed on a widescreen the opacity of the Chinese system, and how that can — even if just temporarily — hobble the execution of policy, then they’ve got a prime example of it here,” Richard McGregor, a senior fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney who studies Chinese foreign policy, said in a phone interview. Still, he added, Xi was too powerful to suffer much damage from Qin’s fall.

“If there’s any substance to the rumors, it’s a reminder that in the party system, your private life can be as much subject to regulation as your public duties,” McGregor said. “Though, in this case, the conduct of an ambassador has national security implications.”

Qin, 57, was appointed China’s ambassador to Washington in July 2021, and 17 months later was promoted to foreign minister, singling him out as a trusted protégé of Xi. Later Tuesday night, China’s Foreign Ministry removed Qin’s webpage and details from its website. But there was still no mention there of his replacement, Wang.

Qin’s successor, Wang, appears to be a safe pair of hands after the backroom drama of the past month. Wang, 69, is a senior diplomat who is also the director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office, making him a primary policy adviser of Xi. He is also a member of the Politburo, the council of China’s 24 most senior officials.

Wang was the foreign minister up to Qin’s appointment late last year, and Wang’s return to that post is unlikely to much change the direction of Chinese policy toward the United States, which is set by Xi. But Wang has a recent history of fractious meetings with Biden administration officials that may complicate his task of trying to ease tensions. Wang and Blinken held a contentious meeting at a security conference in Munich in February following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon by US warplanes over the United States.

China’s leadership “seems to have judged that the situation is severe enough at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that they did not think they could trust anyone who’s already there to take the job,” said Christopher K. Johnson, the president of the China Strategies Group and a former CIA analyst of Chinese politics. “We have seen this pattern before with major cases where a Politburo member is brought in to steady the ship and purge the Augean Stables. I presume that’s what Wang will be tasked to do.”

US officials who were present during Qin’s seven hours of meetings and dinner with Blinken at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 18 did not notice anything amiss at the time. US officials say it would have been strange for Xi to have Qin meet with Blinken if senior Chinese officials already had a notion at the time of brewing troubles, so the immediate precipitating events of Qin’s downfall might have begun sometime later in June.

Publicly, Qin appeared to be unrelentingly loyal to Xi. Earlier, Qin served as a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, a diplomat in London, and as a protocol officer, a job that brought him close to Xi on foreign trips. Qin graduated from the University of International Relations, a school in Beijing linked to China’s security service, and worked as an assistant in the Beijing bureau of United Press International before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992.

As foreign minister since late 2022, Qin was at the forefront of efforts to pull China out of COVID-era diplomatic isolation, and to try to ease tensions with the United States and other Western countries. But he was also a combative exponent of Xi’s vision of China as a confident world power, impatient with criticism from other governments, and rarely missed an opportunity to exalt Xi.

“The human race once again stands at the crossroads of history,” Qin said at a news conference in Beijing in March. “President Xi Jinping has pointed out the right path for global governance from the high ground of the world, history, and humankind.”