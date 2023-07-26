Heading to Gillette Stadium to see Beyoncé? Here’s what you need to know.

General admission is accessed through the Bank of America and Ticketmaster gates. Those in field seating must enter through the Ticketmaster gate.

Where and when do gates open?

At long last, Beyoncé's “Renaissance” world tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday, Aug. 1, her first concert at the stadium since 2018 when she and Jay-Z embarked on the “OTR II Tour.” If you’ve got a ticket to Gillette, here’s what to know before you go.

The show’s event guide says the stadium gates open at 4 p.m. Concertgoers (and anyone else) can follow the stadium’s Twitter account for updates on Bey day.

What time does the show start?

The much-anticipated event starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the guide. As for when the concert starts, the exact timing has not been disclosed.

How do I get there?

Tickets for a special event MBTA train taking concertgoers to and from Boston are sold out. That train leaves South Station at 5:15 p.m. and stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station at 6:15 p.m. It departs for Boston 30 minutes after the concert ends.

If you’re hailing a ride, the stadium also has a designated drop-off and pick-up location for Uber and Lyft rides in Lot 15, which is next to Bass Pro Shops. Taxi pickup is located in Lot 6A.

Where can I park?

Stadium parking lots open at 4 p.m. and close immediately after the concert ends. General parking is included with your concert ticket.

A $50 prepaid parking pass can be purchased for access to parking lots on the stadium side of Route 1, separate from general parking. Parking in the prepaid area is guaranteed regardless of when you arrive, according to the event website.

Answers to more specific stadium parking questions can be found here.

What’s the tailgate policy?

Tailgating in general parking lots can begin once those areas open, but open flames are prohibited. All fires must be contained in a fire-burning device and transportable in case of emergency.

Are bags allowed?

Don’t bring your regular backpack to the stadium. Only a clear plastic bag not exceeding 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches is allowed.

A small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches is permitted, too, and it doesn’t have to be clear.

Are other belongings permitted in the stadium?

Want to let Queen Bey know how thrilled you are to be at Gillette? You can put your message on a banner as long as it’s no larger than 11 inches by 17 inches. Lights and battery packs on signs or clothing are not permitted.

When it comes to snapping photos, you’ll need to rely on your phone. GoPros, video cameras, tripods, monopods, professional cameras, and cameras with detachable lenses are not permitted, though Polaroid cameras are okay. Portable phone chargers are allowed in the venue, too.

Attendees in the 100s, 200s, and 300s seating sections are free to bring empty reusable water bottles with them, while those with floor tickets cannot.

Other prohibited items include backpacks, outside food and drink, umbrellas, and selfie sticks.

Does Gillette accept cash?

No, only contactless payment options are accepted within the stadium.

Don’t have a credit card? The stadium has eight cash-to-card kiosks that attendees can use to convert their cash to prepaid Visa cards. There’s no fee for obtaining or using the card, and any remaining funds on it after the concert can be spent outside the stadium anywhere where Visa is accepted.

Is there WiFi at the stadium?

Free public WiFi named “Gillette Stadium” is available to concertgoers without a password.

How about family restrooms?

Public restrooms are also available and accessible to people with disabilities. There are family restrooms near section 139 inside the Bank of America gate and behind the south end zone scoreboard.









