‘Bridgerton,’ spinoff dominate Netflix Top 10, but ‘Wednesday’ is No. 1

I heard that this week, the “Bridgerton” spinoff “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” entered Netflix’s all-time English-language Top 10. That made me wonder which other shows were on that most-watched list. As of last month, Netflix now measures viewership based on “views,” rather than “hours viewed.” The new metric takes the total number of hours viewed over a 91-day period and divides it by the total run time of the release.
I was surprised to learn that “Wednesday” is No. 1. I knew the series was popular — not one of my favorites, but I understand why it found an audience — but I didn’t realize it had become a record-breaker.
Advertisement
Here’s the whole list: 1. “Wednesday” (season 1); 2. “Stranger Things” (season 4); 3. “Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; 4. “Bridgerton” (season 1); 5. “The Queen’s Gambit”; 6. “The Night Agent” (season 1); 7. “Stranger Things” (season 3); 8. “Bridgerton” (season 2); 9. “The Witcher” (season 1); 10. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.