‘Bridgerton,’ spinoff dominate Netflix Top 10, but ‘Wednesday’ is No. 1

I heard that this week, the “Bridgerton” spinoff “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” entered Netflix’s all-time English-language Top 10. That made me wonder which other shows were on that most-watched list. As of last month, Netflix now measures viewership based on “views,” rather than “hours viewed.” The new metric takes the total number of hours viewed over a 91-day period and divides it by the total run time of the release.

I was surprised to learn that “Wednesday” is No. 1. I knew the series was popular — not one of my favorites, but I understand why it found an audience — but I didn’t realize it had become a record-breaker.