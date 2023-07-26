‘Dark Winds’ actress Jessica Matten is ‘all about representation’

This role has been a breakthrough for Canadian actress Jessica Matten, who mostly had been known in her home country, in shows like “Tribal,” before being cast in “Dark Winds.”

A police sergeant at a Navajo Nation outpost, Bernadette maintains a gruff exterior, though there’s clearly a lot churning underneath; she has her own ambitions, but occasionally seems most at home with her horses.

In Tony Hillerman’s crime novels from which AMC’s “Dark Winds” was adapted, the stories stay largely focused on Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). But the TV series expanded the role of another law officer, Bernadette Manuelito, in its first season, and it has deepened her part in its new season, which premieres Sunday, making her story arc a central one throughout.

The equine relationships, however, required some real acting. Matten likes doing her own stunts and fighting, but she started her work on the show somewhat fearful of horses . . . for good reason.

“I was born from a horseback accident,” Matten said in a recent video interview conducted before the Screen Actors Guild strike began. On an early date, her future father was trying to impress Matten’s future mother, who’s of Red River Metis and Saulteaux-Cree heritage; since her Native name is Wild Horse, he jumped a fence while riding a horse. But he fell off and spent the next six months in a coma. Distraught, Matten’s mother promised in prayer to marry him if he recovered.

Still, Matten, who was “clueless” about the Hillerman books, was willing to overcome her hesitation around horses for a shot at working with people she knew and respected, like McClarnon and director Chris Eyre. Matten, who has worked with Indigenous groups on suicide prevention, addiction counseling, and other issues even before she became an actress, also viewed it as an opportunity to help create more complex and realistic representation onscreen. That’s something she also works toward as president of 7 Forward Entertainment, a production company, and as cofounder of the Counting Coup Indigenous Film Academy.

Q. Your mother instilled in you a strong sense of your culture when you were young. How much did that shape you as an actor?

A. Quite a bit. My mother had me on the road performing at a young age. I also moved a lot, and it wasn’t easy but I was fortunate. All that forces you to step outside of what you’ve programmed yourself to get used to so it’s your opportunity to grow. You learn to see people as equals, and culture and perceived status don’t matter as much.

I never thought I’d be an actor — I worked in advertising, land development, and in group homes — but performing and the arts were always part of my life and I was always in touch with my Native culture.

Q. The Tony Hillerman books focus on Leaphorn and Chee, so was it meaningful that the series keeps expanding your role?

A. It’s a great time to be Indigenous and to be a woman of color. I’m all about representation as a woman — it’s important because these people do exist in real life. But I’m thrilled that they did and honored that they increased my screen time. I’m quite new to the USA market. Canada has been my stomping ground. So no one knew what I could do, except Zahn because I’d worked with him. They didn’t know what I’d bring to the table, and they were surprised and inspired by what I was doing with Bernadette’s character so they expanded the role.

Q. Bernadette has grown more complex. Has it been easy to find your way?

A. I know Bernadette inside and out. I just turn on to my characters; I swear its ancestors around me helping me to do it.

I have always worked from intuition. I spend a lot of hours on my dialogue, but when I first read a scene I can see it play out. And I see it musically. It’s like a symphony in a scene where I’m intuitively focused on the rhythm. I can tell if something is off with the other performer in an emotional beat, and I’ll ask, “Can we try it this way?” That’s how my brain works.

The pace of filming for TV is really fast, and sometimes you don’t have time to rehearse except when the cameras are setting up. So I lucked out with a scene partner like Zahn who is really damn good at what he does. That’s what you’re hoping for as an actor, then the dance becomes easy. With Zahn, it was like a mini workshop on acting.

Q. Bernadette loves her horses, but you started out slightly fearful. How else are you similar or different?

A. The horse thing is definitely one difference, but I was happy to embrace that part of Bernadette and get over my own fears. I definitely have way less of a chip on my shoulder and smile a lot more [than Bernadette]. I work with Indigenous youth all the time, so I can’t be tough like her because I’d scare the living crap out of them.

We’re alike in that we’re both equally in touch with our feminine and masculine sides.

Q. She’s a mix of spiritual and pragmatic and you seem to share that with her too.

A. Definitely. I consider myself very in touch with my culture and very spiritual, but I’m also very rational and pragmatic about things too. There’s a time and place — I’m not going to whip out my sage and start smudging in the middle of certain venues. But if I’m going for a hike, I always try to bring a little medicine with me and say a little thank you to the Creator.

Q. How much does your work in Native communities impact your acting and vice versa?

A. I was doing that work before I started acting, so each has a place in my heart and each informs the other. I’ve turned down roles because they’d have been a poor reflection of how women and Indigenous women are viewed in the world, and I didn’t want that for Indigenous girls, especially the ones I work with. Even when I had no money a decade ago I was making those choices. Whether it’s working with youth or in the film industry, I try to be strategic about finding ways to help others. I want to make sure my time on Earth is spent being of service.

DARK WINDS

On AMC and AMC+. Second season premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

Interview was edited and condensed.








