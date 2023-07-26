At Newport Folk, all kinds of folks

Start with some of this weekend’s big-shot acts. The Hold Steady and Lana Del Rey both visit the festival for the first time: Craig Finn and company will deliver their story-centric anthemic rock (presumably including a sampling of their latest, “The Price of Progress”) on Saturday; Del Rey brings her damaged torch songs to the main stage Sunday. Add to that list the mellow melancholy of Aimee Mann , power-pop goodness from New Zealand’s the Beths , and the time-warp rock ‘n’ roll of the Heavy Heavy . Those whose tastes run to soul music should find satisfaction in the sweet and classic sounds of Thee Sacred Souls and the global psychedelic funk of Orchestra Gold .

Lana Del Rey, playing the festival for the first time, takes the stage at Newport on Sunday.

“All music is folk music; I ain’t never heard a horse sing a song,” a dictum variously attributed to Louis Armstrong and Big Bill Broonzy, has been an animating principle of the Newport Folk Festival for quite some time, and it’s on full display again this year.

Billy Strings will close the Newport Folk Festival Sunday night. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Of course, there’s plenty of roots music of various flavors on offer. Jaime Wyatt will play her outlaw-leaning country on Saturday afternoon; earlier that day, folkie populist Willi Carlisle takes the stage. The revivified Nickel Creek comes to the festival on Friday; Saturday, John Oates takes off his Hall & Oates hat and gets his folk on with a different partner in Guthrie Trapp. Sunday, the trad gospel-quartet revivalists the Harlem Gospel Travelers appear. One of Sunday’s other main attractions (at least to these ears) is Los Lobos, just another band from East LA that has been making marvelous music for 50 years (including a stop at Newport 35 years ago); they’ll be celebrating with unspecified “friends.” Caamp play some of their banjo-forward indie folk on opening day, and member Taylor Meier makes another appearance with his offshoot outfit, Sumbuck, on Sunday. Gregory Alan Isakov will also play Sunday, and the festival will be closed by current bluegrass it-boy Billy Strings.

Thee Sacred Souls perform Friday. Gustavo Olivares

This year’s event finds plenty of room for folks from beyond American borders as well, with Mdou Moctar, Jupiter & Okwess, and Cote d’Ivoire ex-pat Peter One performing. The local music community is represented via Newport’s own Laden Valley, the Choir School of Newport County, and MorganEve Swain, whose project the Huntress and Holder of Hands combines strains of ominous art music and ancient murder ballads to marvelous effect. Troubadour Dan Blakeslee has for years been making the short trip from the Boston area to busk at the festival (which earned him the title “Official Busker”); he’s been invited to perform on the main stage this year.

Perennial festival performers Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angel Olsen, and My Morning Jacket will once again all be on hand. And there are plenty of chances to discover something new; Mon Rovîa, Jobi Riccio, Mereba, and Senora May are just a few of the possibilities on that front.

In other words, as always, something for just about every taste. No horses, though.

NEWPORT FOLK FESTVAL

At Fort Adams State Park, Newport, R.I., July 28-30. Sold out. Full schedule at newportfolk.org











