At Newport Folk Festival, a Flatt and Scruggs reincarnation from the Earls of Leicester

As their sly chuckle of a name perfectly intimates, the Earls of Leicester exist to celebrate the music of bluegrass pioneers Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs and their band, the Foggy Mountain Boys. As such, they are typically labeled a tribute act. But Douglas, who founded the group, thinks that label isn’t sufficient to describe what they’re doing.

Through his work as a solo artist, session musician, collaborator, and member of a host of bluegrass groups over the past 50 years, Jerry Douglas has established himself as arguably the premier Dobro player on the planet. His career has included numerous stops at the Newport Folk Festival, playing with Alison Krauss, Paul Simon, and others. But his appearance this weekend will be a little different; Sunday afternoon, he’ll be performing with the Earls of Leicester, a group that has a direct connection to the festival’s very beginnings.

“You can call us a tribute band if you want to, but it’s more than that to us,” he says during a recent Zoom conversation. “We don’t feel like we’re doing a tribute show. We’re doing our show and we are them.”

Douglas has been mesmerized by the music of Flatt and Scruggs since he first heard them as a boy. “That’s maybe the first music I ever heard,” he says, and it had a profound effect on him. If it wasn’t for that group, and in particular its longtime Dobro player Josh Graves, Douglas doesn’t think he would even be a musician.

The banjo-playing Scruggs, he says, “was so far ahead that no one’s ever caught him, still. Earl was creating something. He wasn’t reimagining something, he was imagining it.” His partner, Lester Flatt, “was the Bing Crosby of his genre.”

“This is the birth of it,” he maintains. “This is the main building-block of bluegrass music. That’s what I wanted to re-install, and re-inject them back into the mainstream.”

Douglas always wanted to play with Lester and Earl, and while he played with each individually, he never had the chance to do so with both together. He’s getting as close as he can to that via the Earls of Leicester. “The Earls was something I’d wanted to do forever, and then suddenly I found myself in a situation where I could use my name out in front of it to get it through the door.”

He put together a crack outfit that has a direct lineal connection to its predecessor in Johnny Warren, the Earls’ fiddle player, who is the son of longtime Foggy Mountain Boys fiddler Paul Warren (and uses his dad’s fiddle in the band). Banjo player Charlie Cushman is a thoroughgoing Earl Scruggs devotee, and lead singer Shawn Camp “can go so far into Lester — he sounds like him, he introduces songs like him.” The Newport iteration will also feature Daniel Kimbro on the upright bass and Ashby Frank on mandolin and high tenor. (Ahead of the folk festival, the band has a date at the Cabot in Beverly on Friday.)

The band draws on material recorded from 1954 to 1965 — to Douglas’s mind, the period of the classic Flatt and Scruggs lineup and sound. The guiding principle is to play that material exactly the way Flatt and Scruggs played it. “Our first record, we analyzed every song we were going to play and played the backups in the same place and played the solos with the same choreography that was involved as close as we could.” That intention extends beyond existing Flatt and Scruggs recordings, too.

“Johnny and Charlie even remember songs that weren’t recorded,” notes Douglas. “They’ll pull out something, and I’ll go, ‘When did they record that?’ ‘Well, they never did. But we can play this. I remember how it goes.’ So it’s an experiment in a way for us and it’s a real trial to see if we can actually channel them and play it the way they would have played it. I like to think of us as Flatt and Scruggs the next day.”

To date, the Earls of Leicester have made three albums, two studio recordings and one live, and Douglas himself raises the obvious question. “If we want to keep the Earls active, what do we have to do? We can’t keep doing just Flatt and Scruggs. We have enough writers in this band that we can write new songs and do them in their way,” he says. “There are some other things going around too, about possibly having some guests, especially women, which they did not do, unless it was Mother Maybelle Carter.”

Wherever the Earls end up heading, for them, coming to Fort Adams State Park Sunday is something special. It points back to the very beginnings of the Newport Folk Festival: Flatt and Scruggs played it in 1959, the festival’s second year, and again in 1966. “To play there as the reincarnation of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys is just about as high on the ladder as we ever want to climb,” is how Douglas describes it. “I was talking about [doing] it right after we formed the band. I had some landmarks that I wanted to fulfill, and this was at the top of the list.”

He plans to take the stage with a set list suitable to the occasion — one that tries to hit every memory the audience might have of Flatt and Scruggs, including that piece of popular culture, “The Ballad of Jed Clampett,” which the Earls have previously shied away from playing.

Douglas has some ideas about how they’ll get to the stage, too. “I would like for us to come into shore on a boat, playing, and play all the way to the stage. If I can get that happening, I will. It probably won’t happen, but I’m gonna work on it.”

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net.