Sinéad O’Connor, in eight songs

O’Connor — or rather, Sinéad; she earned her first-name basis as decisively as did Prince or Dolly or any of her peers — died Wednesday at 56, leaving behind a catalog of recordings that was much deeper than the 10 studio albums, the last five or so widely ignored, that she’s officially credited with.

O’Connor said an awful lot of moving things with her music over her three-plus decades in the spotlight, despite the facts: She sabotaged her own commercial prospects early on, she took long hiatuses, punctuated by her intermittently alarming public struggles with mental health issues, and she rivaled George Jones in the no-show business when she did have appearances on the schedule.

“In real life you aren’t allowed to say you’re angry,” wrote Sinéad O’Connor in “Rememberings,” her lyrical 2021 memoir, “but in music you can say anything.”

Several times over the next day or so, while Sinéad’s death remains in the news cycle, you’ll surely hear that Prince cover (“Nothing Compares 2 U”), or at least snippets of it. You may hear a bit of “Mandinka.” You’ll undoubtedly see a clip of that infamous “SNL” appearance.

But there was so much more to this complicated, terribly conflicted soul’s often superlative artistry. Here’s a brief playlist of highlights from her wildly varied body of work.

“Just Like U Said It Would B” (from “The Lion and the Cobra,” 1987)

Sinéad’s debut album was a complete and utter stunner, led by the single “Mandinka” and the very ‘80s production of “I Want Your (Hands on Me).” But this tension-filled, waltz-time ballad laid out all the themes to come — sex, religion, independence, and instability.

“I Am Stretched on Your Grave” (from “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” 1990)

On an album that opened with a recitation of the Serenity Prayer and included “Black Boys on Mopeds,” a UK-specific protest song (“Everyone wants a pop star, see,” she wrote in “Rememberings.” “But I am a protest singer”), this song brilliantly merged the James Brown/Clyde Stubblefield “Funky Drummer” beat that was ubiquitous in early hip-hop with an Irish fiddle breakdown by the Waterboys’ Steve Wickham.

“You Do Something to Me” (from “Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter,” 1990)

Maybe the most successful of Sinéad’s occasional forays into the Great American Songbook, this track was recorded for the first benefit album produced by the Red Hot Organization, which benefited equal access to health care in response to the AIDS crisis.

“Don’t Give Up” (with Willie Nelson; from his album “Across the Borderline,” 1993)

Following the “Saturday Night Live” debacle, it took a couple of outlaws — Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson — to recognize Sinéad as a fellow traveler. On paper, Sinéad and Willie’s collaboration on this Peter Gabriel/Kate Bush duet might sound like an eye-roller. But these two celestial figures didn’t sing it on paper.

“Scorn Not His Simplicity” (from “Universal Mother,” 1994)

Following the defiant detour of her third album, the songbook-standards collection “Am I Not Your Girl?,” Sinéad established on her follow-up album what would be perhaps her own greatest theme — that of motherhood. This devastatingly beautiful song was originally written by the Irish musician Phil Coulter upon the birth of a child with Down syndrome.

“My Darling Child” (from “Universal Mother,” 1994)

This simple lullaby, written for the first of Sinéad’s four children, is an intimate glimpse into a mother’s private language with a young child. She wishes for him little more than a puncher’s chance: “Me little streetfighter/ Me little chancer.”

“I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City” (from “You’ve Got Mail: Music from the Motion Picture,” 1998)

Sinéad could have done this kind of thing — in this case, a light-touch orchestrated pop cover of a Harry Nilsson song — with her eyes closed. Thing was, she refused to close her eyes.

“Trouble of the World” (non-album single, 2020)

One of the last songs Sinéad released was this haunting version of a traditional spiritual most often associated with Mahalia Jackson. Proceeds from its sale benefited Black Lives Matter. Upon its release, Sinéad suggested that the song was not as funereal as it sounds. Instead, she heard in it a message that “the world will become the Garden of Eden which it was intended to be.”

A note: Several of O’Connor’s latter-day albums are hard to find on streaming services, which is a very good argument for purchasing physical media. Well worth seeking out: her collaboration with Shane MacGowan on a 1995 remake of the Pogues’s “Haunted”; her 1994 version of the traditional Irish song “Skibbereen,” with the Chieftains; her version of Peter Tosh’s “Downpressor Man,” on her Rasta-heavy 2005 album, “Throw Down Your Arms”; and her illuminating take on the “Jesus Christ Superstar” show-stopper “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” from her 2007 album “Theology.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.